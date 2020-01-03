PANTHER CREEK/KYLES FORD — “A Celebration of Christmas” was performed by the Fire-Pups recently at Panther Creek Vol. Fire Department. The young people did a fine job on their Christmas play and provided some very funny and heartwarming entertainment. A selection of soups and desserts were enjoyed and the prize raffle broke sales records, with all proceeds going towards funding future Fire-Pup events. Members of the group thanked everyone who came out and supported them. For information on the countywide Fire-Pup program, please contact Stephanie Collins at 423-300-7365. Great job, Fire-Pups!!!
