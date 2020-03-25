ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins Co. Deputy who spotted a vehicle at a local convenience store that matched the description of one that reportedly was trespassing and had fired rounds from a weapon in the Bulls Gap area earlier, ended up charging the driver with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Stephanie Bolognese said in a report that about 9 p.m. on March 17, 2020, she received a BOLO alert (be on the lookout) for a Toyota UCS with a dent in the right back bumper that had allegedly been involved in the incident at a location on Ridge Road.
About 10:20 p.m., Bolognese said, she saw a vehicle matching the description pull into the Shell station on Hwy. 66 in Rogersville.
The driver, who stepped out of the vehicle, was identified as Amanda Lea Buttry, 41, of Vista Drive, Rogersville, and as the deputy approached Buttry, noted that she had “an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and her person”.
“I also observed an empty can of Twisted Tea in the back of the vehicle,” Bolognese said.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and Buttry consented to a search of the vehicle, which turned up a bowl with marijuana residue in the driver-side door.
The driver agreed to a blood draw and afterward was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
An initial court date had not been set at the time the report was filed.
