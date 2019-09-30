ROGERSVILLE — “Harvest of the Daughter”, a 2019 Women’s Conference, featuring speakers Linda Livesay, Debby Frazier, and Monica Cisbani, will focus on a study in the Book of Ruth.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. at the American Legion building in Rogersville.
A registration fee of $15 includes brunch, snacks drinks and a gift bag.
To register, make checks payable to “Harvest of the Daughter” and drop off at WRGS Radio on Burem Road, or mail to:
WRGS Radio
211 Burem Road
Rogersville, TN 37857
Include your name, contact information and how many will be attending.
You can also register at the Facebook page, Harvest of the Daughter; by emailing Monica Cisbani at monica@wrgsradio.com, or by calling Debby Frazier at 423-327-2758.
All ladies are welcome!
