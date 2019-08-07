ROGERSVILLE — Please Help! Hawkins County Humane Society continues to take in more cats and dogs than we can adopt out.
We are a no-kill shelter and really need your help. We are filled with dogs to the point that we now cannot take any more in and are at the brink with kittens and cats.
We are having a ‘Back to School Adoption Special’. All dogs are reduced to $30 (puppies, $65). For ‘Abandoned Dogs’ with us for over 90 days we have an extra discount to $20. All kittens and neutered cats are $10 and non-neutered cats are $20. These specials are good through Saturday, August 17.
Our so sweet but ‘Abandoned Dogs’ over 90 days at our shelter are listed here. They are all super 'people friendly'. For any of them you can enter their kennel and the only danger is them jumping on you for attention (not Trooper, he is sweet, older and impatient). Many of our dogs are described on Pet Finder ... www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN129.html.
The shelter is located at 5180 US-11W, in Rogersville, and can be contacted by phone at 423-272-6538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.