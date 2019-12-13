KINGSPORT — On October 5, 2019 at approximately 9 p.m., two adult suspects (one male, one female) used a stolen debit card to make a fraudulent transaction of $274.72 at Walmart, located at 2500 West Stone Drive in Kingsport.
When they visited the store, they were traveling in a gold compact 4-door sedan.
The couple was captured on store surveillance video at the time of the offense and photos from that video accompany this news item.
Anyone who recognizes either of them is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
