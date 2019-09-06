SNEEDVILLE — Ballad Health will host a free health fair at Hancock County Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2-6 p.m.
Ballad Health’s mobile health coach will be onsite providing digital mammograms, by appointment.
The health fair will also offer information about other essential services available in the community, including optometry, dental, mental health, chiropractic and more.
Free food and giveaways will be available for participants.
For more information about digital mammography or to schedule your screening, please call 1-833-8-BALLAD.
