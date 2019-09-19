SEPT. 21

CARNIVAL, BEANS & BLUEGRASS: Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Vol. Fire Dept., 6594 Kyles Ford Road, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Ticket packages start at $3 for 10 games. Persons who re-buy ticket packages will be entered into a drawing for $100. To pre-order call Stephanie at 423-300-7365 or visit the departments facebook page. Soup Bean Supper beginning at 6:00 p.m. with beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, cole slaw, dessert and drink for $6. Music provided by The Pickup Band, The Hurds, and more.

BOOZY CREEK GRASS: with Special Guest Picker, Eric McMurray. On the street in Gate City, at 6:00 p.m. Prior to the movie at sundown, Remember the Titans.

CHRISTMAS FOR THE CHILDREN TOY BIKE RUN AND CRUISE-IN: Hosted by Of One Accord Ministry, at the Rogersville City Park, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

SINGING: Fairview Baptist Church, in Lee Valley, starting at 7:00 p.m. Singers will be Simple Faith(from North Carolina), Blessings of Grace, New Birth and Swatzell Family. Rev. James Seal, Pastor. Everyone welcome!

SEPT. 22

DEACON ORDINATION, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.

SEPT. 23

HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSROOM COURSE: at Hancock Co. High School, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. To register go to https://twra.state.tn.us/HunterEdEventRe…/EventDetails.aspx…

SEPT. 27

HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. Twin Springs (away), 7 p.m.

SEPT. 28

LADIES MEETING AT TRENT VALLEY: Trent Valley Baptist Church, Sneedville, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

CLASS OF 1977 REUNION: at OverHome Memories (aka Jessie Royston building) just off HWY 31., AT 6:00 p.m. For more information call Pat Seal at 423-300-9145.

WHITEWATER RAFTING TRIP, Sneedville First Baptist Church. Contact the church for more information.

SEPT. 30 - OCT. 3

HANCOCK MIDDLE SCHOOL HOMECOMING WEEK -- Monday, Sept. 30, Camo Day; Tuesday, Oct. 1, Silly Hat Day; Wednesday, Oct. 2, Nerd Day; Thursday, Oct. 3, School Spirit Day (8th grade wear blue, 7th grade wear yellow, 6th grade wear white).

OCT. 3

HANCOCK MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL HOMECOMING GAME.

OCT. 4

HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME: Hancock vs. Jellico, at Hancock Co High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. Green Out Game in memory of Nathanael Seal.

OCT. 5-6

43rd ANNUAL MOUNTAIN MEMORIES FALL FESTIVAL: from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. No admission charge. Food and craft vendors. Come out and support the community. Fun for the whole family.

OCT. 5

CLASS OF 1979 REUNION: at Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Please RSVP Treva Wilder.

12 MILE YARD SALE: Clinch Valley Rd., Rain or Shine. Enter from Highway 31 at Treadway.

OCT. 11

HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. Thomas Walker (away), 7 p.m.

OCT. 13

HOMECOMING, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 11 a.m., with lunch to follow in the fellowship hall.

OCT. 17

HANCOCK CO. MIDDLE SCHOOL ACADEMIC BANQUET, 7 p.m., cafeteria, to recognize those students who scored Advanced on TNReady test from last Spring.

OCT. 18

HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME, HOMECOMING, Hancock vs. Cumberland Gap, 7:30 p.m.

MISS TENNESSEE will visit Hancock Middle School students at 9 a.m.

OCT. 11-13

HERITAGE DAYS: Main St., Rogersville. Come and enjoy great food, live entertainment, inflatables for the kids, handmade crafts, and more. Fun for the whole family.

OCT. 19-20

23rd HARVEST PRIDE FALL FESTIVAL: Main St., Bean Station.

OCT. 21

HOLSTON VALLEY BAPTIST ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 25

HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. West Greene, 7:30 p.m., Senior Night.

OCT. 26

APPLE BUTTER-MAKING DAY at Terry and Kay Greene's Farm, 8 a.m.

OCT. 31

TRUNK OR TREAT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 5-8 p.m.

NOV. 10

MEN'S CHILI COOK-OFF, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 6 p.m.

DEC. 1

CHRISTMAS PLAY, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.

DEC. 7

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PANCAKE DINNER, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, following the Christmas Parade.

DEC. 15

PHILLIPS & BANKS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.

