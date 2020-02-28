Next Tuesday is Election Day.
The ‘Super Tuesday’ Presidential Preference Primary.
It should be a red-letter day on everyone’s calendar, but, sadly, it usually isn’t.
If past election days are any indication, most polling places in America will see a less than 50% voter turnout ... or less.
That’s, in a word, pathetic.
Not going to vote is something so foreign to me that I cannot understand why anyone who loves freedom, and who appreciates the rights and blessings that we have in this country, would willingly choose to thumb their nose at casting a ballot.
Oh yes, I know ... politics today are dirty, vicious, ugly and dripping with childish bickering.
But we aren’t voting for POLITICS or POLITICIANS, folks ... we are voting for PERSONS, hopefully with CHARACTER, BACKBONE, and who still hold fast to the ETERNAL HOPE that springs from the days of the American Revolution ... and the truths enshrined in our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Bill of Rights, and yes, the Bible.
I can tell you straight up ... when I vote, I vote for CONSERVATIVES. Note that I did not say “Republican” or “Democrat” ... I said CONSERVATIVES.
Party labels mean less and less in today’s mixed up world, and I try to dig out the facts, as best I can discern them, and look at what a person’s background is, what his/her qualifications are, and where they have stood in the past and currently on the issues that matter to me and my family.
I vote for candidates who:
• believe in the sanctity of human life and who will protect the most endangered persons of all .. unborn children, and who will, if elected, vote to strip any/all taxpayer funding for pro-abortion groups like Planned Parenthood;
• who stand firm for Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens to bear arms ... not for evil, criminal purposes, but for protection and for sporting purposes. If America ever becomes a “gun-free” nation, then you can rest assured that only the criminals, gangs, drug dealers and Satanic demons such as those who perpetrate mass murders will have guns. This is now a hard, cold reality that every church, school, and even civic groups must face ... we live in very troubled times and, truthfully, no new “gun control” laws, no, not one, will stop the violence;
• who stand for traditional family values when it comes to marriage and raising one’s children, and not for the liberal, left-wing, looney-tune philosophy that says “anything goes”;
• who will stand and place their hands over their hearts and remove all head cover when Old Glory is presented and the National Anthem sung. I have no use for, and absolutely no respect for, the spineless cowards who kneel (or remain seated, unless they are physically handicapped and cannot rise to their feet) and fail to show honor to these two symbols of freedom and to the Heroes (Veterans) who fought and died to defend those colors ... and to keep us free. If America is all that bad and oppressive, why don’t those multi-million-dollar earning morons take their fat paychecks and their anti-American garbage and move elsewhere? After all, no one is preventing them from ENTERING North Korea, Cuba, Iran, etc., its just that, once you get there, you may NOT be able to leave! Get the socialist/communist/radical-Islamic picture?;
• for candidates who understand that America is a welcoming nation when it comes to those who want to come here LEGALLY, but who also can come to terms with the reality that we absolutely must PROTECT AND DEFEND OUR BORDERS. The ‘Southern Wall’ must be completed and any airhead in Congress who doesn’t understand that simple truth needs to have his/her rear end booted out of office at the next possible election. If a person is willing to break one law to get into the USA, what makes the liberal left think they wouldn’t willingly break other laws, too? Murder? Rape? Robbery? A crime is a crime and if we are a nation of LAWS then our LAWS must be respected ... and ENFORCED. Immigrants are welcome with open arms ... if they come LEGALLY.
• for local-level candidates who are common-sense, no-nonsense folks who don’t play stupid, petty, political power games and who will work for the betterment of the community, not a faction or a splinter group, or the “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” gang.
So, in a nutshell, there you have how I make up my mind when I am marking my own ballot.
In those things I outlined, there is no compromise in how I view things when it comes to electing our leaders, so if you’re a candidate and you feel differently, there’s honestly no need to waste your time or mine trying to court my vote ... I’m probably voting for your opponent!
Seriously folks, I hope that all of you — if you didn’t vote “early” — will go to the polls next Tuesday and cast your ballot.
America is at a crossroads right now, and we need to think, to do our homework (which includes watching TV news networks other than CNN and MSNDC) and to pray, pray hard, before we punch those keys on the voting machine.
That’s my view.
What say you?
