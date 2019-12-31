Beginning Dec. 27
REVIVAL: Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, 475 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. Barnett Vaughn, Michael Chandler, and Russell Davidson will be bringing the message. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Dewey Lawson.
Jan. 8
THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE of the Hawkins Co. Commission will meet at 3 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the County Administration Building (Mayor’s Office). The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Jan. 28
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7 p.m.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 25
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7 p.m.
