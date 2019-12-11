The Hawkins County Humane Society will hold its first annual Arts, Crafts and More Silent Auction for the Animals on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m.at Occasions on the Square (101 W Main St) in downtown Rogersville.
All proceeds will benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society. There will be handmade special creations from Hawkins and surrounding county local artists and friends along with various other valuable items.
The Humane Society will update auction items on their Facebook Events page (see https://www.facebook.com/HCHS37857/).
In addition, if you or someone you know would like to have some of your craft or valuable items as part of our auction, please contact the Humane Society at (423) 272-6538.
The Event will include wine (for a small fee), snacks and drinks. Some of the shelter furry dogs and cats will also come down and help.
The Humane Society is a no-kill facility working hard for the betterment of Hawkins County animals.
They have placed approximately 500 dogs and cats into new homes this past year. A part of their program is to rescue abused animals. They also educate and train county residents about humane treatment of our companion animals. The Hawkins County Humane Society also has an improving spay and neutering program reducing our county homeless population.
Only a small proportion of their income comes from adoptions and the local government. They count on donations for most of their income.
Their facility is older and needs many repairs and improvements, including replacement to one of the three heat pumps and upgrade to both of the ventilation system and the outside kennels. They also need to expand their staffing.
Please help them by coming to support the event.
You may also come by in person or contact by mail for their urgent request for funding to the Hawkins County Humane Society, at PO Box 217, 5180 Highway 11W, Rogersville, TN 37857.
You can also donate single payments or reoccurring payments at our Donor Box https://donorbox.org/hawkins-county-humane-society-donation-drive .
In-kind donations (cat litter, dog food, cleaning items and animal bedding) and volunteers are also always needed. They are a tax deductible 501© (3) non-profit organization.
