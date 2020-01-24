The Hawkins Co. Commission Budget Committee considered several amendments at their Jan. 21 meeting that will be brought before the full Commission on Jan. 27.
Grant money for emergency communications
The committee approved two related resolutions. One would allow Mayor Jim Lee to apply for a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) to assist in the purchase of new emergency communications equipment to replace the current equipment that has experienced three radio failures in two months. The other would secure administrative management assistance from Community Development Partners to help with the grant application.
As EMA Director Jamie Miller explained at the Jan. 8 special-called Public Safety Committee meeting, Hawkins Co.’s radio communication equipment, which is used by law enforcement, EMS and fire departments within the county, has been malfunctioning off and on since the beginning of November and has been completely offline since Dec. 18.
“Our current radio situation endangers the safety of every emergency responder in the county due to responders not being able to hear each other,” he told the Committee on Jan. 8.
“We’re pretty aggressive on this situation,” Lee told the Budget Committee. “This radio communication has been a serious problem for years, and we’re going to have to do something. We’ve got lives at stake out here.”
The county has two options when applying for this grant: the traditional CDBG grant, or the emergency-need. The deadline for the traditional CDBG grant is February 28, but the emergency-need grant is open year-round.
During the meeting, Lee explained that he thought the grant was an 80-20 split. However, Miller later clarified to the Review that the specific details of how the grant is matched by the county is a little more complicated.
The traditional grant would be up to $420,000 but would require a 15 percent match of $74,200. This does not include any administrative fees, though.
According to Miller, the county should have an answer within the next few days regarding whether or not the situation meets the qualifications for the emergency-need grant. The traditional CDBG grant would also require the county to identify an ‘impact area’ in which the grant could be spent. Miller explained that Clinch area would serve as such.
“We still don’t have an answer on whether or not we qualify for an emergent grant,” Miller later told the Review. “With the regular-round grant, we’re going to have to look at when that money would be available to see if it’s a viable option because of our time-pressing issue. It could be an extended time before that money would be awarded.”
Miller and Lee also assembled a committee to determine which type of communications equipment to choose as a replacement. Their first meeting took place on Jan. 22 to lay out the pros and cons of the two options: TACN (P25 Tennessee Advanced Communications Network) or DMR (Digital Mobile Radio). They also plan to meet again on Jan. 27 to hear from representatives and end-users of both systems.
Lee also told the Committee that Community Development Partners, the group chosen to assist in the grant application, “comes highly recommended.”
“I know the individual who owns this company, and he worked for me when I was mayor of Bean Station,” said Rick Brewer, who is Chairman of the Commission. “Every grant that he applied for for me, we got. He’s not going to apply for a grant that he can’t get because he doesn’t make any money unless he gets the grant.”
Chairman John Metz noted, however, that the county can only have one CDBG grant open per year. Thus, if the county is awarded a CDBG grant for communication equipment, it could not apply for another grant for a separate project.

Request for private act making juvenile judge full-time position
Hawkins Co. Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd approached the Commission’s Personnel Committee at their December meeting to ask for the position to be moved from part-time to full-time. Thus, the Personnel Committee drafted a resolution asking for a private act from the state of Tennessee to make this change.
“I’m not doing it just because it’s me—I’m doing it because the need for more time to be devoted to that position is needed now probably more than ever,” Boyd said at the December meeting.
The Juvenile Judge is an elected position with an eight-year term. Boyd’s term will end in 2022.
Though Boyd officially holds court on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he explained that his current case load is such that he is working on something related to the job every day of the week.
Boyd explained that, in 2018, there were 925 petitions filed in Hawkins Co. Juvenile Court, and 2019 saw 927 as of Dec. 18.
“If a petition is filed, that doesn’t mean that I hear the case and it’s over,” he said. “Lots of these cases go on for months and months. With these cases, many times it’s one docket number with six, seven or eight potential court dates.”
“He suggested that three days a week may be sufficient, but, if you tie up an attorney for three days a week, it prevents them from carrying their case load at their private practice,” said Commissioner Mark DeWitte.
But this kind of change to the Juvenile Judge position is not something that the County Commission can simply change on its own.
“It’s my understanding that you guys establish that there is a need, you send it to the state for their consideration and they sign it or reject it,” Hawkins Co. Budget Director, Eric Buchanan told the committee in December. “If they approve it, it’s still not actually official. The full commission has to approve it by a two-thirds vote…at that point, the chairman of the commission has to report back to the state whether we accepted it or not.”
Currently, Hawkins Co. Juvenile Judge’s salary is set at 40 percent of the General Session’s salary; thus, Boyd’s 2019 salary was $68,348. If the position were moved to full time, the position would yield a roughly a $160,000 salary, as DeWitte explained “you’d be looking at about another $90,000 to $100,000.” The 2019 General Sessions Judge salary was $178,069.
Boyd will also attend the full Commission meeting on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. to answer any questions relating to the change.
Board member compensation
The committee also approved a resolution that would compensate commissioners in the case of multiple committee meetings being held in the same day.
As the regulations currently stand, commissioners who have two or more committee meetings on the same day are only compensated for one of the meetings.
“Our rationale was that you plan for the meeting whether or not it’s on the same day as something else,” DeWitte said. “You still put your time in for that meeting.”
“There are no material budget consequences based on this (resolution),” Buchanan added. “One, this doesn’t happen that often. Two, when we are setting the budget for all these different committees, we figure in whether they will meet monthly or quarterly, then create a budget that will suffice for that. So, when you coincidently have one that duplicates, you’ll see a slight difference in the bottom dollar, but, as far as budget, we already planned to have those meetings.”
