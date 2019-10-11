SNEEDVILLE — Ray Bell, a Business Development representative with the AirMedCare Network, spoke to the Hancock Co. Board of Education last week about memberships that are available which could literally save members tens of thousands of dollars should they or one of the members of their household ever have need to be airlifted for emergency medical care.
“When someone is flown, it is quite costly,” Bell explained. “Often, insurance doesn’t cover all of the cost. What we are offering is a membership, not insurance.”
Bell explained that one of the reasons that “air ambulance” service is so expensive is the cost of the helicopters.
One new “chopper” can cost as much as $7 million to purchase and equip, he said.
“Locally, you’re served by Wings AirRescue, but you also see UT Lifestar and others, those are all our aircraft,” he said.
In 2018, 138 persons were flown out of Hancock County, he added.
“We’re there when needed, and we’re especially needed now more than ever with some of the changes in trauma centers in the region,” Bell said. “We have aircraft from Greeneville, to Maryville, to Elizabethton, to north in Kentucky and elsewhere. We’ve got you guys surrounded. If you are flown and you are a member, you’re covered. Even if your insurance denies the charges, you’re covered.”
One school board member whose son was in an accident and had to be airlifted, said the cost for the transportation was more than $50,000.
“And that was just for the helicopter,” he said.
Thankfully, he said, his family had coverage through the plan that Bell described.
“If I hadn’t had that, they would probably have sent me a bill for $20,000 or more that it would have cost me out of pocket,” he said.
“It’s a needed thing, especially in rural, remote communities like Hancock County, but it is expensive,” Bell agreed.
While the consortium offers open coverage for a household at a rate of $85 per year, Bell said that they could offer employees of the school system an annual rate of $60 per household.
“That includes whoever lives in that household, they do not all have to be relatives,” he said.
Director of Schools Tony Seal said he thinks the service would be a tremendous benefit for employees.
If the school system covered all 187 employees, plus school board members, it would cost about $11,500 per year on a year-to-year agreement that could be cancelled at anytime.
“A lot of people think their insurance will cover something like this but most of the time it doesn’t,” he said. “I think our employees would really appreciate it.”
Board members agreed and Seal said he would get a flyer out with more information and talk to staff members to see if they wanted the coverage – at the school system’s expense – and that it would be brought up again at the November BOE meeting.
Individuals, companies or other governmental entities who are interested in learning more about the memberships may email Bell at: Ray.Bell@AirMedCareNetwork.com.
In other matters at the Oct. 3 BOE meeting:
• Hancock Middle School cheerleader coach Jana Lewis asked the board if any funds were available to help with buying new pompoms for the team.
“We were not allowed to start fundraising until after the school year started, so this is new to us,” she said.
Lewis said that they obtained some used uniforms but still need pompoms, which will cost about $272 to supply the 17 members of the squad.
“Basketball season starts on Oct. 29 and we were really hoping to have the pompoms by then,” she said.
Lewis said the girls are excited and are “doing an awesome job!”
The board agreed to use discretionary funds, that members voted to have deducted from their own BOE paychecks for just such needs, to purchase pompoms for the cheerleaders.
• Approved routine budget amendments.
• Accepted the lowest bid of $286,462 from Central States Bus Sales for two new propane-gas powered school buses.
Director Seal said that delivery should be within 90 days after submission of the purchase order.
“These are good quality buses, they’re not ‘strip down’ models,” he said.
Included will be monitor cameras and seat belts. Because of the seat belts, the system will receive $20,000 back from the state, he added.
The propane-powered engine runs more efficiently and also should last longer than a traditional gasoline or diesel-powered engine.
Seal said the system has about $55,000 in the wheel tax fund which is earmarked for bus purchases.
“Plus, we didn’t buy any last year, and we have several old buses sitting out there now that we need to sell, so we will be in good shape,” he said. “Hopefully, we will get these in in January and run them for half a year to see how they perform.”
• Again discussed, but took no action, on whether or not to use a metal detector at the entry of Hancock Co. High School.
Seal said he had spoken with several neighboring school systems, none of which had metal detectors.
A trial run of the device at the beginning of the school year proved to be more time-consuming than was expected.
“We also talked about requiring students to use clear backpacks, but research shows that clear packs do not make a significant difference (in a school’s security),” Seal said. “The only problem is the time factor, because it picks up zippers and anything else that’s metal, and then those students have to be individually searched.”
Seal said he would do a little more legwork and check with systems that do have and use metal detectors to see how they manage the time factor in getting everyone through the doors and scanned without delaying students from getting to their classes.
• Seal said that a grant of $139,000 has been approved for purchasing new curriculum for schools that will help with getting the core instruction to standard levels set by the state for new testing procedures. He also expressed his appreciation to everyone who helped to prepare the grant application.
The past two days, Seal said, were spent in doing “walk throughs” of certain grades in local schools with a representative from the State Dept. of Education’s “core office”.
“Basically, we were looking at the content, it’s not an evaluation of the teachers,” he said. “It’s looking at the content vs. the standards, or do we have the right content that matches the standards of the new tests. Our teachers work hard, they do great jobs, and this is in no way a negative reflection on them.”
Seal said that in 2012 the state adopted new textbooks.
“And that’s what we’ve got, that’s where we’re at,” he said. “In 2016, they changed the standards but they didn’t give us any money to update the curriculum. A lot of small counties like us couldn’t afford to do the (curriculum) update without more money. Every six years we do a new (textbook) adoption and they put some money with it. What some of the bigger schools did is they went out and looked for new curriculum, some created their own. We’re a little bit lagging on that but the core office told us there are places we can get some new curriculum that’s going to get us where we need to be.”
A part of those grant funds will be used to purchase new curriculum that will update that content, he said.
A sit-down evaluation was planned for Friday to talk about where the school system goes from here, he said.
“You know that the tests changed last year and that’s what threw everybody off, because across the state, all of the scores were down, and part of it is that curriculum is out of date,” Seal said.
But, he added, Hancock County is not the only school district in northeast Tennessee so affected.
Board Chairman Jack Mullins said that he recently walked through the Elementary School on the day that the State Treasurer was in town, and shook the hand of every teacher and staff member there.
“I thanked them for what they do,” he said. “Everybody that works for us needs to know that we are supportive and that we appreciate what they do
Mullins said that, when considering the content situation, he believes that everybody realizes that changes must be made.
“I hope the teachers know that things are being done to give them what they need to make life better for themselves and the kids,” he said.
• On another front, Mullins said that the new Allied Dispatch Solutions Call Center is currently in need of new employees who are computer literate.
“The jobs are there but we have to have people who have the knowledge of how to do that kind of work,” he said. “We need to search for something that would allow adults to use our facilities to get that type of training.”
Director Seal said that at a Friday meeting in the Mayor’s Office between the local government, school system, and Walters State Community College, that very concern — perhaps a night-time computer lab for adults — and the possibility of offering a basic EMT class in the school system would be discussed.
The board’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
