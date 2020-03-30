ROGERSVILLE — Frank Gugelchuck, age 87, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church and was a retired coal miner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Frank Gugelchuck; son, Bobby Lee Gugelchuck; and three brothers, Joe, John, and Tony Gugelchuck.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary A. Gugelchuck; son, Frank Gugelchuck, Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle (Scotty) Lashlee; two sisters, Anna Stepp, Helen Wiliamson; and sister-in-law, Sally Gugelchuck.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
