I recall a good number of years ago when I heard that a tomato was now actually a fruit instead of a vegetable. This was quite confusing to me as I have always considered it to be a vegetable. After all, a fruit is something sweet that goes in a dessert. My grandmother made tomato pudding, but that was still a savory dish. How could the tomato be a fruit?
According to the dictionary, a fruit is “the usually edible reproductive body of a seed plant.” That definition includes apples, tomatoes, and anything else that grows from a plant and contains seeds. This also includes cucumbers, peppers, beans, peas, and avocados.
Vegetables are a little more difficult to define. Vegetables are a wide range of plants whose parts are edible and herbaceous, like roots, stems, and leaves. A vegetable must be part of a plant or the whole plant itself, while fruits are just the means by which certain plants spread their seeds.
This debate over the tomato even wound up in a case before the Supreme Court in 1893. Congress had passed a tax on vegetables. An importer attempted to bring in tomatoes as “fruit,” and thereby avoid the 10% tax. New York State refused to accept the importer’s logic, and the case of Niv vs Hedden went all the way to the Supreme Court. The justices voted unanimously that tomatoes are eaten as vegetables and therefore are vegetables.
Even though that decision was made, the debate goes on today over a hundred years later. You could argue that tomatoes are a fruit and a vegetable! In New Jersey, it’s the official state vegetable. Tennessee crowned it the official state fruit. And Arkansas, making things clear as mud, calls the tomato the official state vegetable and fruit.
In my book tomatoes will always be a vegetable along with the beans, peas, cucumbers, and squash. Even so, I’m giving you a recipe for a green tomato cake to make things even more confusing. That recipe is from Paula Deen and served at her restaurants.
If you even wondered which tomatoes were best for your recipes, I’m also giving you some tips on that.
Whether you call a tomato a vegetable of a fruit, they’re certainly one of nature’s most delicious bites of summer. I just call them delicious!
The first recipe for fried green tomatoes is the one I’ve always used. The other recipes have notes attached.
Beefsteak
Best for: sandwiches
Named because of their large size and meaty texture, these should be your go-to for your favorite summer subs or a classic burger. Not only because they slice easily, whether you like them thin or thick, without getting juice everywhere, but they won’t fall apart.
Heirloom
Best for: salads and baked goods
Looking for something more colorful than your usual red tomato? These modern hybrids can easily be shared among your green-thumbed friends. Not all look or taste the same, so you’ll find a wide range of sizes, colors and flavors. To keep things simple, toss them together for a salad, or top your savory tart with heirlooms for a colorful twist.
Cherry
Best for: appetizers, sides and salads
While these tomatoes aren’t necessarily shaped like cherries, they’re just as sweet! Just because they are on the smaller size doesn’t mean they can’t do a lot. Cherry tomatoes are especially popular for appetizers because they can easily be stuffed with soft cheeses and herbs, or served as a simple side dish.
San Marzano
Best for: sauces
A variation on the domestic plum tomato, these come out of the rich volcanic soil at the base of Mount Vesuvius in Italy. Their sweet flavor and low acidity means they’re perfect for fresh or canned sauce. They’re definitely worth the splurge if you’re making spaghetti sauce from scratch. If you’ve even watched Lidia’s Italian Cooking, you should remember this is the tomato she always uses in her sauces.
Plum/Roma
Best for: soups and canning
Primarily known as Roma tomatoes, you might also see these oblong tomatoes labeled as Plum tomatoes. Big on sweetness, but also acidity, they have a lower moisture and water content than most other tomatoes, so they work well when canned (check out these 11 recipes), thrown on the grill or used in a fresh tomato soup.
Grape
Best for: appetizers and salads
It shouldn’t be a surprise that these guys are named because they’re the size of a grape. They are uniform in size and sweetness, and work wonderfully in any mini lunch or appetizer, like a kebab with lunch meats and cheese or in a simple salad with feta. Or just pop ’em in your mouth for a sweet and juicy snack!
As always, enjoy!
Fried Green Tomatoes
4 large green tomatoes
½ cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Pinch sugar
1 beaten egg
Enough vegetable oil for frying
Slice tomatoes into 1/4 inch slices. Combine dry ingredients Dip slices first into the beaten egg then into cornmeal mixture. Fry in heavy skillet containing enough oil to fry. Fry slowly until brown, turning once. Drain on paper towels.
Fried Green Tomatoes (Batter Dipped Tomatoes)
4 medium green tomatoes
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 ½ teaspoons salt
2 ½ teaspoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup Pet Evaporated Milk
Oil for frying
Wash tomatoes, but do not peel. Cut into 3/4 inch slices. Place on paper towels to drain. Combine flour, salt, sugar, and pepper. Dust tomatoes in flour mixture on both sides Add evaporated milk to remaining flour mixture to make a thick batter Dip floured tomatoes in batter Fry in hot oil ½- inch deep until golden brown on both sides.
Note: This recipe came from Pet Milk Company’s 1932 cookbook “Gold Cookbook.” In those days, deep in the Great Depression, every cook was economy-minded, and recipes had to be thrifty as well as good.
Savory Baked Tomatoes
4 large tomatoes
1 small onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
½ teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons butter (more or less)
2 tablespoons yellow or spicy mustard (your choice)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with foil. Slice tomatoes into ½ inch thick slices. Lay on baking sheet. Top with a little mustard, salt, pepper, onion, bell pepper, and celery. Top with a dab of butter. Bake for about 30-35 minutes or until done.
Note: Thanks to my cousin Ruth Lawson for bringing this one back to me. It originally came from Mary Starr who cooked on Channel 6 out of Knoxville, TN in the 1960s. Um, um good!
Green Tomato Cake
2 1/4 cups sugar
1 cup melted vegetable shortening
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup raisins
2 ½ cups diced green tomatoes
1 small can Angel Flake coconut
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, cream the sugar, shortening, eggs, and vanilla until smooth.
Add the flour, salt, soda, and spices, and stir to blend. Stir in the nuts, raisins, and tomatoes, Grease a 9 x 13-inch pan. Pour the batter into the pan and sprinkle the coconut on top. Bake for 1hour or until cake tests done with toothpick.
