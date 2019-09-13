Junior Preston Hatfield has been named “Player of the Week” for the Unaka game on Sept. 6, 2019. He had 14 tackles including a tackle for a six-yard loss on the conversion attempt that ended the game, preserving the 50-48 double overtime win. The player of the week is selected by the Indians coaching staff.
