BULLS GAP – Even though the old Gilley’s Hotel, in Bulls Gap, is clearly marked with “no trespassing” signs, that, and pleas from a female companion, didn’t deter four males — three adults and one juvenile — from allegedly ignoring the warnings and entering and burglarizing the historic but structurally unstable building.
According to arrest reports filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Begley, he was summoned about 9:23 p.m. on the night of Oct. 24, 2019 to 153 South Main Street where Detective John Pruitt was already on-site.
There, Pruitt had the four males and one female detained.
“When asked what they were doing, they stated they were making a YouTube video,” Begley’s report states.
The suspects told authorities they entered the building, which is next to the Bulls Gap Railroad Museum (which owns the Gilley’s Hotel), to “explore the stuff inside”.
Among the items found in possession of the males were several items from the motel, including four cassette tapes, two Bibles, a pack of 40-amp electrical fuses, one can of Super Oil, Personna double-edge razors, a nutcracker, an ash tray, a Rubik’s Cube®, a tag, and one picture of a boy holding a bear.
A pry bar was also among the items found, Deputy Begley’s report states.
“Detective Pruitt observed the doors to the motel and found it was undetermined if they had used the pry bar to open any of the doors,” the report continues.
The female among the group told authorities that she stayed in the car and did did not go into the building, and that she “tried to talk the other subjects out of going. She stated they would not listen to her and went anyway”.
The woman was not charged and released.
The juvenile was charged with burglary and criminal trespassing and was released into the custody of his parents.
Each of the three adult males — Eric Allen Miller, 24, of Greeneville; Matthew Dylan Waddell, 18, of Greeneville; and Dakota Bryson Cox, 18, Mosheim — were charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Their cases were set for arraignment on Monday in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
In addition to being a hotel, the historic 1895-era structure has also served as a doctor’s office, movie theatre, restaurant, and as a barber shop over the years.
