ROGERSVILLE — Thanksgiving evening turned into a less than thankful time for a Kingsport man who crashed a stolen vehicle into two Rogersville residences on Thursday while being chased by city police officers.
According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, charges were still pending as of Monday morning against Mitchell Godsey, 40, following the incident.
According to THP, Godsey was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen out of Kingsport.
The vehicle was traveling southbound on US11W into Rogersville when RPD officers received a call about a person driving erratically in and out of traffic.
RPD officers located the vehicle about 7:30 p.m., on Nov. 28, 2019, on which a BOLO (be on the lookout for) alert had been issued earlier, and gave chase with their blue lights on.
The driver sped away and when he reportedly went around a curve where US11W and SR66 intersect, he lost control of the Camry, ran off the right side of the roadway, traveled through a yard, began to overturn, tore down a fence and a flag pole at 102 Russell Drive, continued southbound across Russell Drive and struck a parked vehicle, ran through another fence, hit the dwelling and came to rest on the vehicle’s roof at 101 Russell Drive.
According to reports, none of the occupants of the houses were injured but extensive damage was reported to the two buildings and vehicles.
RPD reportedly will charge Godsey with felony evading arrest.
As of Monday, THP had not yet filed any charges and it was unclear if any charges would be filed out of Kingsport where the vehicle was reportedly stolen.
Godsey was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center, in Kingsport, where his condition was not known at press time.
