ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Youth Services, Inc., is calling on the public to help raise $60,000 to renovate facilities and purchase needed equipment for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport-Hawkins Site.
Boys & Girls Club in Hawkins County has served more than 1,500 youth over the past decade, serving more than 280 children – typically 74 children per day – from across Hawkins County.
The Club is open every day after school and all day during the summer program.
“Boys & Girls Club provides a safe place for children to go when they are not in school. Studies show that the most dangerous time of day for children are the hours right after school. There are dangerous and potentially life threatening temptations that our children face today and unfortunately the age they are first becoming exposed to drugs, violence, etc. is getting younger and younger,” said President and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, Lisa Beilharz.
All monetary donations are welcomed and sponsorship naming rights are available for rooms in the facility.
For more information and details, contact Nancy Barker at 423-272-2186. Donations may be mailed to:
Nancy Barker
c/o Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce
110 East Kyle Street
Rogersville, TN 37857
“Boys & Girls Club has been an important partner for HCYS in giving children in Hawkins County opportunities for growth and success they wouldn’t have had. This organization has a proven track record of giving youth what they need to succeed and it’s time to show our support by renovating the building and making sure they have the computers and equipment to make an even greater impact on these kids’ lives. They’ve been in the current building for 12 years with no major renovations so it’s time,” said Barker, with Hawkins Co. Youth Services.
Boys & Girls Club in Rogersville is at 1604 E. Main Street. The facility is 5,000 square feet with a kitchen, computer lab, homework/reading area, arts and crafts room, games room and outdoor sports and play area. Renovations will update the building to offer areas that conform to best practices for learning and enrichment. Plumbing and HVAC systems will be updated for efficiency and cost management.
“We encourage businesses and individuals to contribute to this capital campaign to show support and encouragement for the youth of Hawkins County. “This is a great way to educate our youth, give them a healthy start, and teach the skills that they will need to become the workforce of the future and to encourage them to be a vital part of our community today & tomorrow. Thank you in advance for investing in the youth of Hawkins County,” Barker added.
