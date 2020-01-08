EIDSON — Carson Arlie Scalf, age 84, of Eidson, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020 after an extended illness.
He attended Unicoi Chapel Church for many years until he was no longer able, but continued to talk about God to whomever would listen.
Carson worked at Liberty Lumber for several years. To some he was “Strang”, to others “Paps” but no matter, he loved them all.
Carson sang for years with his wife, son and many more, all for the glory of God. He was known by so many who will love and miss him greatly. Carson touched so many lives that he never knew about.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Georgia Benson Hurd Scalf; parents, Curtis and Letha Scalf; sister, Dollie Gilliam Brown; and brother, Carl Scalf.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Venetta Scalf, of the home; grandchildren, Holly West (Jamie), Dustin Scalf (Suzanne Harris); great-grandchild, Shailynn Scalf; mother to his grandchildren, Sandy Justice Scalf, all of Rogersville; sister, Nadine Horton, of Kingsport; and a host of other friends and family members.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bobby Mowl of Medi-Home in Rogersville, and Hancock County Home Health, especially Casey and Amanda.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, and any time at the home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Christian Sells Funeral Home.
Music at the service will be provided by Homeward Bound and Kristy Henry.
Services will be held by Chuck Lowe and Daniel Hurd.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Scalf Family Cemetery, 414 Kyle Valley Road, Eidson, TN, behind the house.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
