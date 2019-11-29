SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Middle School Indians picked up their second district win of the season Tuesday night with a 38-22 home victory against Powell Valley.
The Indians broke the game open with a 20-4 third quarter run.
Leading scorers were Michael Hatfield with 12 points and Chandler Parsons with 10.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Indians fell in a close game, 21-17.
Harmony Skism had 10 points for Hancock County.
