CHURCH HILL — A two-vehicle crash on the evening of Christmas Day left one person dead and two others injured.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Arnwine’s report, Karen Willis, 57, of Kingsport, was killed in the crash. A passenger in the 2005 Chevy Malibu, Michael Willis, 54, was injured.
The driver of the second vehicle — a 2016 Jeep Wrangler — Billy Denton, 30, of Kingsport, was also listed as an injury.
THP said in a preliminary report that the crash happened on US 11W about 6:55 p.m., Dec. 25, 2019, at the intersection of Elm Spings Road in Church Hill.
According to the report, the Malibu was travelling north in the southbound lanes of US11W with no headlights on, per a statement given by a witness.
The two vehicles collided head-on with the Malibu travelling into the median, while the Jeep rolled over onto the shoulder of the southbound side of the highway on the driver’s side.
The report indicates that the information is preliminary and may not reflect on the final crash report.
