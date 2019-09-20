If you are looking for work, The Rogersville Review and the Hancock Co. Eagle and our family of specialized “niche” magazines and other print and online products, are looking for the talents and abilities that you could bring to our newspapers’ family table.
We have immediate openings for commissioned advertising sales representatives to market our award-winning community newspaper advertising services to local and regional businesses, industries and professional offices in Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan, Hamblen, Grainger and Claiborne counties in Tennessee, and in Scott County and neighboring communities in Virginia.
The work involves flexible days/hours, and compensation is commission-based plus mileage.
What are we looking for?
First and foremost, enthusiastic, energetic people who are dependable, punctual, honest, and who can plan and follow-up with visits to local clients to show them how our business can help their business attract more business.
A college degree is not required.
Sales experience is preferred but if you have the desire and motivation that screams, “I CAN DO THIS!”, we will train you.
A smiling face, a great “meet no strangers” personality, honesty, integrity, and the determination to succeed are definite and absolute requirements, as are the ability to work with numbers, express yourself clearly in written and verbal communications, and to understand the importance of paying attention to details and to strict publication deadlines.
In Hawkins and Hancock counties, the Review and the Eagle focus on LOCAL NEWS that is important to LOCAL READERS, which is why LOCAL ADVERTISERS benefit from entrusting us with their advertising needs.
In addition to the print versions of the two papers, we also have a website and Facebook pages.
Our family of annual full-color magazines include:
• Discover Hancock County;
• Discover Hawkins County;
• Discover Grainger County;
• Discover Hamblen County;
• Great Home Search (real estate); and,
• A Weekend in the Life of Hawkins County.
In 2020, we will be adding yet another adjoining county to our lineup of “Discover” magazines.
During any given year, we also focus on a number of other specialty topics and events that are important to our readers and advertisers.
That’s why we need more qualified people to represent our publications in the communities we serve.
Are you that person?
If so, we’d love to see your resume and talk to you.
These commissioned advertising sales positions, by their nature, are not “salaried” jobs, which may not be the best choice for some folks, and we understand that.
However, the benefits are that you can set your own hours; you can work a handful of hours a week, or from sunup to sunset ... one day a week or five ... that’s your call based on the amount of time that you choose to invest in building your client base. And, obviously, the more time and effort that you put into this, personally, the more benefits you will potentially realize over time.
My point is, you may be looking for only “part-time” work ... retired or semi-retired, a stay-at-home parent, college student, or someone who already has a steady job but just looking to supplement your primary income.
Others may be looking to spend as much time as possible “hitting the streets” making calls.
With that said, the posibilities are endless.
If interested, send a resume and a cover letter stating why you think you would be a good fit for this position by U.S. Mail to:
Tommy Campbell, Editor & Publisher
The Rogersville Review
P.O. Box 100
Rogersville, TN 37857
or
Tommy Campbell, Editor & Publisher
The Hancock Co. Eagle
P.O. Box 215
Sneedville, TN 37869
or by email to:
or
Applicants will be contacted for interviews in the near future.
Thanks ... and I look forward to meeting you!
(EOE)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.