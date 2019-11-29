SNEEDVILLE — The Lady Indians struggled in their season opener, losing to the Morristown East Lady Hurricanes 64-22. Morristown jumped out to an early lead and held the Lady Indians scoreless for the first seven minutes until Lexi Linden scored the first points of the season for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Hurricanes led 42-4 at the half.
Lanie Dalton sat out much of the game with foul trouble but still led the Lady Indians with 5 points. Lexie Linden and Cassi Dalton had 4 points each while Juliann Gibson added 3. Jacklyn Carroll, Payton Neely and Raegan Collins each added a basket.
