ROGERSVILLE — On Sept. 11, Hawkins Elementary School hosted a breakfast for all county first responders. The purpose of the event was threefold: to honor those who lost their lives on this day in 2001, thank the county first responders for their services, and educate students on the job of a first responder.
The event began with a special program by the Hawkins Elementary choir, as they sang a song entitled “You Are Our Heroes.”
“It is a time to honor those we’ve lost, the first responders who were there and also the ones we have here in our community,” said Hawkins Elementary Music teacher Katie Brabham. “We want to tell you we’re thankful for you and we appreciate you being here. It seems like, now more than ever, it’s important to teach our kids what it means to be a patriot and a brave American.”
After the breakfast each first responder was given an opportunity to speak with a class, as Brabham noted “it is important for you (first responders) to build good relationships with the kids.”
