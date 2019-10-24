Oct. 26
BULLS GAP KIWANIS CLUB FIRST ANNUAL SPAGHETTI SUPPER: at the Bulls Gap Community Center, 139 S. Main St., Bulls Gap, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 couple/ $10 individual, children 4 and under free. See member for details or contact BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com.
HARVEST OF PRAISE: featuring Phillips and Banks, on the Holston River, 214 Kinchloe Rd., Church Hill, at 2 p.m. Food will be available for donations to help the Appalachian District Youth
11TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEEN BASH: Greeneville Farmers Market, 690 Erwin Hwy., The Doak House Museum, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fun for all ages. For more information call 423-639-7616.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Hosted by: St. Henry Knights of Columbus Council 8860, at St. Henry Church, N Hwy 70, Rogersville, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Adult $5 and Children age 6-10 $3. Children 5 and under free. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, coffee, and juice. Proceeds donated to Hawkins County Charities.
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
APPLE BUTTER STIR OFF: Church Hill Farmers Market. Everyone welcome. Pint jars $5.00
Oct. 27-29
REVIVAL: McFerrin Untied Methodist Church, 117 Mountain View Rd., Church Hill, beginning at 6:30 nightly. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 27
PASTOR APPRECIATION DAY: Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow the service. Pastor, Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
SINGING: with Cross Roads from Maryville, at West View Baptist Church, 151 Marion St., Rogersville, beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor, Dean Buell.
SINGING: with Voices of Promise, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Pastor, Gerald Helton. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9 a.m.
Oct. 30
TRUNK OR TREAT: Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Regular nightly service to follow at 7 p.m. Pastor, Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 31
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Corporate Prayer begins at 6 a.m. along with biscuits and coffee. Bill Trent will have the program of Scripture, Devotion of Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Nov. 2
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
3rd ANNUAL KICK BUTT 5K RUN/WALK: at the Old Hancock Co High School, at 9:00 a.m. Registration at 8:00 a.m. on the same day. To register online please go to https://www.athlinks.com/event/kick-butts-5k-runwalk-215746 or contact Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, at 4:00 p.m. Served with lots of delicious sides, a large variety of homemade desserts and drinks. Music by Harlan County Grass at 5-7.
Nov. 3
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE: Cherokee’s Mountainside Theatre, 688 Drama Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719. Cost is $35 per person and $25 for 12 and under. Contact Cherokee Historical Association at 866-554-4557 or http://visitcherokeenc.com/events/detail/sleepy-hollow-experience8/
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 9
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Vendors and professional photographer will be present on day of the event. Proceeds will go to Little Lambs Nursery, to assist in purchasing items for ages newborns to 3 years old.
Nov. 10
SINGING: with The Lawson Family, at Friendly View Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 6:00 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Nov. 11
ROGERSVILLE CITY RECORDER’S OFFICE: We will be closed on Monday, November 11th for Veterans Day. The garbage pickup for that Monday will be on Tuesday November 12th, Please have garbage out by 7:00 a.m.
Nov. 12
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS COUNTY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: at the National Guard Armory, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
THE HAWKINS CO. HEALTH COUNCIL: will meet Monday, from 12-1 p.m. at the Hawkins Co. Health Department conference room, at 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville.
Nov. 19
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Nov. 22-23
CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serving our Soldiers. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
