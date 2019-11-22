SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Middle School Indians won both games against the visiting Midway Red Devils on Thursday night, Nov. 14.
The Lady Indians won 19-11, earning their first district win of the season. Harmony Skism lead the Lady Indians with 6 points while Jade Combs added 5.
The Indians’ boys team also got their first district win, topping the Red Devils by a score of 37-25. Michael Hatfield led the Indians with 12 points and Chandler Parsons had 9.
