Hello again! Hope all you mothers out there had a wonderful Mother’s Day. It was great for me because I was able to spend the day with my mother and son. I even got a surprise gift from my sweet neighbor and longtime friend, Bonnie Burton. Thanks Bonnie, you’re a sweetheart!
I’ve been reminiscing a lot recently about the good old days here in Rogersville when I was growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Our town is still relatively small, but it’s large compared to that time. In many ways we were very similar to Mayberry. That may be why I enjoy watching The Andy Griffith Show so much. Ha!
We lived here in town, and for the most part my brother and I walked to and from school the majority of the time. The school buses didn’t run inside the city limits until I was in the eighth grade. Mama paid for a taxi to take us to and from school for a short period of time, but mostly we walked. We were both therefore familiar with about every inch of the downtown.
Downtown wouldn’t be very busy until the weekend or a holiday rolled around. A lot of folks came into town on Friday to do their grocery and other shopping, and it would be somewhat busier. But boy when Saturday came, it seemed like everyone in Hawkins County (and maybe a good portion of Hancock County) came to town.
Most people came to town to pretty much spend the day. The ladies had their gathering spots at places like Parks, Rod Armstrong, Heck & Wallace, Harrison Clothing, or maybe Armstrong Fabric Shop. That’s where my ex-husband’s grandmother, Grace Gladson loved to be on Saturday. I met her in there several years before I met Jim. She made two suits for me, and met me there to pick out fabric, patterns, and do the measuring.
Many of the men gathered in front of the courthouse to spin their yarns and whittle, while others were probably at Boyd Lawson Hardware or possibly down on Depot Street at Horton’s Feed and Seed Store. Some might have been at the five car dealerships we had (yes five).
Some kids were lucky enough to get to spend most of the day at the Roxie Theater where you could probably catch a good cowboy movie, or possibly one with Elvis. The theater would open around 11:00 or 12:00 A.M. on Saturday, and you could just stay there and watch the movie as many times as you wanted (or maybe until Miss Miller threw you out). I can remember when it cost 15¢ to get in, popcorn was a nickel, and a drink was a nickel. I think my brother was lucky enough to do this a few times, but I honestly don’t remember being that lucky!
We had two banks, Citizens Union, and The First National, and both were open on Saturday. They seemed to do a booming business that day.
There were many good places to eat lunch. The Corner Drug and City Drug both had lunch counters. The City Drug also had booths. Andrew Bradley (who used to be one of our neighbors) worked there and made chicken salad which I always loved. There was Lackey’s Restaurant (which later became Geno’s), and inside the Hale Springs Hotel (not the inn at that time) was the Sweet Shop which was a great place to eat. I think it was maybe the late ‘50s or early ‘60s when the Burger Bar opened (where O’Henry’s is now).
Other favorite hangouts for us kids was either Woolworths (where Kelley’s Heroes is now) or Peeple’s Variety Store. That’s where we got to look at the latest toys. Later the Whiteway opened below the White Store. I loved to go to the Whiteway to buy hot cashews. For around 15¢, you could get a pretty good sized bag of nuts. Yum!
One of my fondest memories of Rogersville is the Saturday Market which was located in the alley between Parks (now the courthouse annex), and the courthouse. Just like the name said, it was only open on Saturday, and only during the warm months. It was really our first farmers market. Folks from the country came in and brought freshly grown produce, eggs, and the part I liked the most was the homemade candy and baked goods. Two little ladies I will always remember were Miss Eva Brice and Miss Klepper (don’t recall her first name). They often had homemade peanut butter roll which my brother and I still talk about to this day. That was a real treat!
As well as the sidewalks and businesses being busy, Main Street itself was very busy. In those days, before the bypass was built (late ‘60s), Highway 11W ran right through town, so all the traffic from Knoxville to Kingsport came right through the middle of town. That included all the 18-wheeler trucks. Unless you lived here and saw it, it’s hard to believe you had parking on one side of the street, and two huge trucks passing side by side. It’s sometimes even hard for me to believe!
After all the other business and visiting in town was over, most folks finished their day doing the weekly grocery shopping. We had several grocery stores including the White Store (where Shepard’s Center is), Stapleton’s down on Washington Street, the Cut Rate (two locations at one time), Joe’s Food Market on Depot Street, and a little farther out was the Super Dollar on Armstrong Road. This was usually the day our grocery shopping was also done. My brother had a bicycle with a HUGE basket on it. He would ride his bicycle down to the White Store, and he and Mama (who worked there), did the shopping. He said he could fit four of the large brown paper bags full of groceries in that basket. I was always so envious of his getting to do this, until I first got to do it myself. I found out you had to push the bicycle back. You couldn’t balance it with that load in the basket. You couldn’t go up Clay Street because of the hills, and had to go up what we always called “the holler” (Brownlow Street). I found out it was a chore and not a treat!
I miss those days! Growing up here was so much fun. It was a town where you knew everyone, and they knew you. Just like I said, it was like Mayberry!
I’m sharing two recipes that were likely to have shown up on our supper table pretty often. They were healthy meals and cheap. They were some of my favorites then, and they still are today. I always make them together and serve them with Le Sueur canned sweet peas (the only brand of peas I’ll buy). Also, I have to have ketchup on my salmon pattie (it’s a Southern thing).
As always, I hope you enjoy! Feel free to send me your comments, suggestions, or requests.
Salmon Patties
1 large can (14-3/4 oz.) pink salmon
1/3 sleeve saltine crackers, finely crushed
1 egg
Black pepper to taste
Drain liquid from salmon, and then remove the bones and dark skin. Place in bowl with other ingredients, and mix thoroughly. Form into 4 patties. Pan fry over medium high heat in shallow amount of oil, browning on both sides. Drain on paper towels.
Macaroni and Tomatoes
8 ounces elbow macaroni
1 28 ounce can petite diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 tablespoons sugar
Cook macaroni according to box directions. Drain and return to pan over heat. Add margarine, stir and then add tomatoes and sugar. Heat only long enough to heat the tomatoes.
Note: My brother says that our grandmother called this Poor Man’s Spaghetti.
