SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Sheriff's Department is encouraging residents of Hancock County who live in close proximity of the Clinch River and any other body of water prone to flooding, to seek alternative shelter.
The Clinch River is expected to crest at 28 feet at approximately midnight tonight (Thursday, Feb. 6). "We encourage our community to please use caution if travel is necessary,” Sheriff Brad Brewer said. "Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways. When in doubt, turn around and find an alternate route of travel. If you find yourself stranded or in need of alternative shelter please contact the Sheriff's Department at 423-733-2249.”
The Red Cross will be set up at the First Baptist Church, in Sneedville, to provide emergency shelter to those affected by the flooding. The church’s doors will open at approximately 2 p.m. today (Thursday) for anyone who needs shelter.
There will also be no school in Hancock County on Feb. 7 (Friday).
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several counties in NE Tennessee through late tonight, including Hawkins and Hancock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.