The Hawkins County Library System is now accepting applications for the Board of Trustees.
Hawkins County Library System is a public library that serves all of Hawkins County with branches in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Surgoinsville.
There are currently three available positions on the Board of Trustees with the following areas needing one representative each: Church Hill, Rogersville, and Hawkins County at-large (not one of the three cities listed).
Trustees serve three-year terms that start July 1, 2020.
Interested citizens may obtain more information and an application at www.hawkinslibraries.org.
Application deadline is May 7, 2020.
