As I’m writing my column for this week, I’m confined at home like most everyone else. Little has changed for me because I don’t get out a lot any way. I sure give it a lot of thought now before getting out for anything. I made one trip out last week, and so far none for this week.
I went to Food City about three weeks ago early one Friday morning. I had heard that Food City was allowing seniors to shop from 7 to 8 a.m. I was there when they opened with a good number of others. I was one among several that headed for the toilet paper aisle! They didn’t have a lot of products, but they did have some. I was so impressed to see each shopper only take one pack each. That was what I saw throughout the store. Maybe this was just a local thing, or a senior thing, but I was impressed!
Like many of you, I’ve stayed glued to my TV for the latest in news. Finally, I felt like I was becoming overwhelmed and depressed with the news and had to back away from it. I could tell that I was becoming depressed from the amount of depressing news that I was hearing. I’ve always been a person that wanted to be informed, but I was hearing too much. So I started backing away from all the CNN that I was watching.
I like to see the positive stories like the one I saw on local news about the Kingsport couple who were celebrating their 70-year wedding anniversary. The lady was a resident at Asbury Place in Kingsport and they couldn’t be together for their anniversary. A table was set up for him outside and her inside, and they still had a steak dinner together. It was such a special story.
Then there were the neighbors in Kingsport who go outside on their porches each evening at 6 p.m. to wave hello to each other.
There were many stories of how birthdays are being celebrated with drive-by parades.
I’ve loved watching both Jimmy Kimmel’s and Jimmy Fallon’s at-home broadcasts. It shows us a very different side of these stars with their families at home.
Our own Dolly Parton made a whopping million dollar donation to Vanderbilt for research on a vaccination. Also, Oprah Winfrey contributed ten million dollars for coronavirus relief in the states in which she has lived including our own Tennessee.
Also, Dolly is reading bedtime stories for children each night. I’m sure you can find the connection for this online for those of you with small children.
These are the news stories that are getting me through right now. They’re ones that I have heard that are lifting my sprits.
Another thing that I need to hear is that Easter is not being canceled. The buildings may not be open, there may not be any special music, and there may not be any big Easter egg hunts, but Easter will still go on.
You see, the church is God’s people, not the building. You can’t stop God’s people from the celebration they hold in their hearts. Easter is the celebration of Jesus’ crucifixion and triumphant resurrection. We can celebrate that without the church doors ever being open.
Speaking of church services, Rogersville First Baptist Church will be having a drive in celebration in their parking lot this Sunday, April 12. It will also be broadcast on Holston TV channel 17 and Spectrum channel 198 at 11 a.m. Other local church services are still being broadcast on those same channels as follows:
• 1 p.m. — East Rogersville Baptist Church
• 2 p.m. — Hope Community Church
• 3 p.m. — First Methodist Church
• 4 p.m. — The Bridge Baptist Church
• 5 p.m. — Crossroads Assembly of God
• 6 p.m. — First Baptist Bible Study
Many of you who have families at home will still be having Easter dinner, so I’m giving you some ideas to add to your meal.
Again, please remember that nothing can cause Easter to be canceled.
One last thing. I saw on Facebook that at lot of people are going to go outside at 10 a.m. on Sunday and sing Amazing Grace. Sounds like a wonderful idea to me!
As always, enjoy!
Crockpot Glazed Ham
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 or 3 sprigs rosemary
8-10 pound spiral ham (fully cooked)
Glaze
½ cup packed light brown sugar
½ cup apple jelly
1/4 cup dijon mustard
tablespoons apple cider vinegar
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground ginger
Melt apple jelly and whisk together remaining glaze ingredients.
Sprinkle the 1/4 cup grown sugar into the bottom of a 6-7 quart crockpot.
Add ham and pour glaze over top ensuring you separate the layers of ham and brown with glaze.
Add rosemary sprigs and cover crockpot and cook for 4-5 hours on high.
If your ham is too large for the lid to close completely, cover with foil as tightly as possible.
Deviled Easter Chicks
12 large eggs, hard-boiled and peeled
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 ½ teaspoon dijon mustard, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1 small carrot, peeled and sliced into rings
6 black olives
Peel 12 large hard-boiled eggs and with a sharp knife, slice off a very thin layer from the base of the egg–this will give it a flat surface to stand on platter. Cut off a generous top third of the egg. Squeeze around the egg base gently to loose the yolk and it should pop right out. Keep the lids paired with bases.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine 23 cooked yolks and mash well with fork. Add 1/3 cup mayonnaise, 1 ½ teaspoon dijon (or to taste), 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt, or season to taste. Mash everything together until smooth. Transfer mixture to a plastic storage or pastry bag and pipe generously into egg bases. Place 1/3 back over the base and press down slightly to adhere.
For the eyes, poke through an olive with a plastic straw several times, then gently squeeze down the straw and the little circles of olives will pop right out. For the beaks, thinly slice a few rings of carrot into sixths. Insert 2 olive spots for eyes and 2 carrot wedges for the beaks. Set chicks on a platter and garnish with fresh parsley to give them a free-range look.
Easter Poke Cake
Ingredients
1 vanilla cake mix
3 eggs
1 cup water
½ cup vegetable oil
1 3/4 ounce box instant vanilla or French vanilla pudding mix
3 cups milk
1 carton Cool Whip®
1 box of McCormick Neon Colors Food Coloring®
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, eggs, water, and vegetable oil.
Divide the batter into 3 bowls.
Color each bowl with food coloring (pink, purple, and green.)
Place each color of batter into a plastic bag and cut off the end.
Squeeze batter into a grease 9 x 13 pan, rotating colors as you move around the pan to create a marbleized look.
Bake at 350 degrees about 30 minutes or until the center comes out clean with a toothpick.
Poke holes with the handle of a wooden spoon at least 1½-inches apart.
In a separate bowl, beat the milk and instant pudding together for about 5 minutes until the pudding starts to set.
Pour the pudding mixture over the cake allowing it to soak into the holes.
Cover evenly with the Cool Whip® and top with your favorite Easter sprinkles (optional).
