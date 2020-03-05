ABINGDON, Virginia – In the wake of the devastation caused by the recent tornadoes in middle Tennessee, Food City has announced plans to team up with local media to host a fundraising campaign to benefit relief efforts.
Food City has also pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick off the drive.
“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by these tornadoes. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The campaign will run from March 5-10 in all Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia Food City locations.
Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkouts, with 100% of the funds raised allocated to the Cookeville-Putman County Tornado Relief Fund.
“We greatly appreciate the tremendous support shown by our loyal customers, associates and business partners during past times of crisis. Food City will be making a $10,000 contribution to kick off the efforts and we would like to once again call upon your generosity and invite everyone to join us in providing aid to the tens of thousands in need,” said Smith.
