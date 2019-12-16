KINGSPORT — On the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2019, Larry C. Fields was reported missing to the Kingsport Police Department by a family member who stated that he had not been seen since the evening of Dec. 9. Due to medical issues and other factors shared with officers during their investigation, there is reasonable cause to be concerned for his safety and welfare.
Fields has been entered into the N.C.I.C. database as a missing/endangered person. He is a 36 year old white male adult.
He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs roughly 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen in the 100 block of West Wanola Avenue in Kingsport. At that time, he was wearing dark blue jeans, a yellow long-sleeve shirt, and gray Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.