Staff members of U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) will hold office hours in Sneedville, on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9 - 11 a.m., at the Hancock Co. Courthouse, and in Rogersville on Thursday, February 13, at the Hawkins Co. Courthouse, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Roe’s staff will be available to assist First District constituents with matters such as:
Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability
• Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;
• Veterans: VA claims and military service problems;
• Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;
• Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;
• Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and,
• Taxpayers: IRS tax problems.
Appointments are not necessary.
It would be helpful to bring with you any necessary forms of ID, and copies of paperwork (if any) related to the problem, issue or question you have.
