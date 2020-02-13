FEB. 14
JUBILEE SERVICE: at the Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Leonard Fletcher, pastor of Dyson Grove Baptist Church, Butler, TN, will be preaching.
FEB. 15
VALENTINE DINNER at Amis Chapel UMC Fellowship Hall: from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Menu includes: fried chicken tenders, ham, creamed potatoes, green beans, corn, slaw, rolls, and dessert. Adults $9 and children $4. For more information contact Shirley Wood at 423-345-2760.
WAFFLE BREAKFAST with the Cox Brothers: at Price Public Community Center, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Menu includes: waffles, eggs, bacon or sausage, juice or coffee. Cost is $8 for adults, children under 12 years of age only $6. Tickets are available at the Price Public Center office Tues, Thurs, Fri, from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., or purchase your tickets from a member of the Swift Committee.
FEB. 16
SINGING: with Voices of Praise, at New Life Baptist Church, Bean Station, starting at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome. Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor.
FEB. 17
TREE BOARD MEETING RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 24, AT 3:30.
FEB. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423) 279-0430 ext. 202.
THREAD AND THIMBLE QUILT GUILD: at First Christian Church, Parker Dr., Morristown. Hospitality beginning at 10:00 a.m., meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.
FEB. 20
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY SPAGHETTI SUPPER/MEET AND GREET: at Occasions on the Square, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Meet and greet with all candidates for 2020 Election. Tickets are $10 per person. Menu includes: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, dessert and drink.
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: will meet at Price Public Community Center, biscuits and coffee beginning at 6:00 a.m. Hawkins Co Sheriff Ronnie Lawson will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m.
FEB. 24
SUNSHINE NOTICE: Hosted by the Hawkins County Health Council, at the Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
TREE BOARD MEETING: at 3:30 p.m. Rescheduled from February 17.
FEB. 25
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9:00 a.m.
MARCH 1
BLACK HISTORY LUNCHEON AND PROGRAM: at Price Public Community Center, beginning at 2 p.m. Following a tasty lunch, we will have a program featuring Ms. Brenda White Wright, well known Motivational Speaker and Author, Rodney Ferrell, local story teller, and Latoya Wilson and the Dance Barre dance group. We will also be giving a door prize. Tickets are $15 and are available at Price Public Community Center on Tues, Thurs, and Friday, 11:30-3:30. For more information call 423-921-3888.
MARCH 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4:00 p.m.
MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party: Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MARCH 8
SINGING: with Over Home Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
MARCH 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
MARCH 14
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY: at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
TRAIN EM UP: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A one day seminar that will equip parents, grandparents, and guardians on how to train up and raise their children Gods way!
MARCH 15
REVIVAL: with Mike Lee, at Westview Baptist Church, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Rev. Dean Buell. Everyone welcome!
MARCH 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
MARCH 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
