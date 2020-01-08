Administrators throughout Hawkins Co. Schools are keeping a close eye on school attendance rates each day, as our region experiences one of the highest volumes of flu in recent years.
During the week of December 16 through 19, which was the last week school was in session before Christmas break, the overall district attendance was at 90 percent. However, Director of Schools Matt Hixson and the county school supervisors held a meeting on the evening of Monday, Jan. 6, following the county’s first day back after Christmas Break to assess attendance levels.
“We will evaluate attendance Monday and have additional actions in place if need be following our meeting,” Hixson said prior to the meeting.
The county finished Monday with 94 percent student attendance and minimal staff absences. Thus, Hixson explained that, “With these figures in mind, we will continue to hold school as normal and monitor student and staff health conditions.”
Taking precautions throughout the school system
Hixson told the Review that extensive measures are in place throughout the school system to help prevent the spread of illness.
“We have asked our custodial staff to continue to clean thoroughly and for teachers to remind students to wash hands frequently and to cover their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing,” read a letter sent home to parents.
Additionally, teachers, support staff, administrators, and food service employees are all monitoring students and encouraging healthy practices.
Hixson also explained that school nurses have prepared separate holding facilities for any student exhibiting flu-like symptoms. For older students, masks are provided. Telemedicine service is also available throughout the system, limiting the need to physically see a doctor. For more information on this service, parents can contact their child’s school office or visit https://www.hck12.net/.
Parents also received a Flu Guide with information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on protecting children from the flu, treating a sick child and preventing the spread of the flu.
Keeping students flu-free
In short, the letter warns parents to watch out for common flu symptoms, which can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, feeling tired and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults). Some people with the flu will not have a fever. Different than a cold, the flu often comes on suddenly.
The first and best way to protect against flu is for both parents and their children to get a yearly flu vaccine. Additionally, the flyer recommends staying away from people who are sick as much as possible to keep from becoming infected. If you or your child are sick, avoid others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
Also, remember to regularly cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and clean surfaces that may be contaminated with flu viruses.
“In order to minimize the spread of illnesses, it is important that we notify parents or guardians immediately if their child becomes ill at school,” read a letter sent home to parents. “We ask that you keep all emergency cards up to date with current phone numbers. Most importantly, please do not send your child to school if they are exhibiting flu-like symptoms and/or running a fever. Please do not send your child back to school if they cannot maintain normal body temperatures for more than 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication."
Parents who have any questions regarding their child’s health are encouraged to call and speak with a school nurse. You can also contact Hawkins County School’s Health Services Director Becky Little at 423 272-7629 ext. 2002 or becky.little@hck12.net.
