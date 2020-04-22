MOUNT CARMEL — Margaret "Ann" Walker, 85, of Mount Carmel, Tennessee, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Holston Manor Nursing Home.
Born July 17, 1934, in Rogersville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Ross Moneyhun and Ruth Eliza Lawson.
Ann graduated from Rogersville High School and worked as a Cafeteria Manager at Springfield State Hospital, in Sykesville, Maryland, for 25 years. Ann was a devoted mother to her son, Tim.
Ann was a member of Liberty Baptist.
She had a love for gardening and tended to her garden each morning through the growing season. She would home ‘can’ her harvest and share with her family and friends. She also loved to cook for family, and often received requests for her home-baked cakes and pies. Throughout the winter, Ann would quilt.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, James Maynard Walker; brothers, Ross Lawson, Walter Lawson; and sister, Hallie Bennett.
She is survived by her loving son, J. Timothy Walker, and wife Cindy, of Biglerville, PA; grandson, Christopher Fisher, and wife Mandi, of Westminster, MD; granddaughter, Jacquelyn Vrankovic, and husband Chris, of Collegeville, PA; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Lidija, Evie, Lucas and Gabriel; and brothers and sisters, Claude Lawson, of Mount Carmel, J.C. Lawson, of Rogersville, Bobbie Benard, of Indianapolis, IN, Bill Lawson, of Church Hill, and Frances Frost, of Mount Carmel.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, in Highland Cemetery, with Jerry Scalf officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Mount Carmel, Tennessee.
