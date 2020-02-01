FARRAGUT — LTC Lynn D. Hickman, age 88, of Farragut, formerly of Rogersville, TN, passed away January 30, 2020, at his home.
LTC Hickman was a member of First Baptist Church of Concord and a former member of East Rogersville Baptist Church in Rogersville.
As a result of his love for genealogy, Lynn met his wife, Barbara, at Merritt Island Florida (where she taught) while he was on military assignment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Canaveral District. During his 27 years of military service, Lynn held several positions during that time and enjoyed traveling and participating in military life.
He was preceded in death by parents, James Palmer Hickman and D. Lea Hickman; his wife of 48 years, Barbara Sue Hickman; sisters Betty Jo Hickman and Brenda Louise Baker; daughters Kathy Sue Geiger and Jerrine J. Corso, both of Tampa, FL.
He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Hickman Descamps; and grandchildren, Benjamin and Emma Sue Descamps, of Farragut, and Patricia Lynne and husband, Gary Matthews, of Satellite Beach, FL; grandchildren, Ryan Corso, Cory Foy (Chrissy), Chase Geiger (Amanda), Michelle Lanza (Blake), Lindsay Procopio (Joe); nine great-grandchildren; brother James Hickman and wife, Irene, of Rogersville; sister Jamie Hickman Hanson and husband, Gregg, of Melbourne, FL; brother-in-law Tom Baker, of Farragut; sister-in-law, Nancy Hickman Bollinger and husband, Larry, of Tellico Village; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
LTC Hickman served in several countries during his career including South Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Europe and Ethiopia (where his youngest daughter, Tracy, was born).
Lynn was a Civil Engineering graduate of the University of Tennessee in 1962. After retiring from the Army, Lynn worked for several local engineering companies. He was a member of VFW Post 6598.
Lynn enjoyed golfing, fishing, tennis, and being with family.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m., with Dr. Glenn Sullivan officiating. A graveside service will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum on Sutherland Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Rogersville Baptist Church, 1100 East McKinney Avenue, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, is serving the Hickman family.
