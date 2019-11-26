(NOTE TO ORGANIZATIONS LISTED: Please check your listing for accuracy since dates, times and meeting places change over time. Send corrections or new listings to: brandy.mowell@therogersvillereview.com.)
Be a Santa to a Senior: at the Rogersville Senior Center, Rogersville. Select bulb from the tree, purchase items listed, place bulb and unwrapped gifts together, drop off at the Rogersville Senior Center, and Home Instead will take care of the rest. Last day for collections is December 5th, 2019.
Free Wash and Dry Laundry Ministry: Every Thursday 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at The West Rogersville Laundry Mat, 850 Locust Dr. and Dirty Dudz Laundry Mat, located on Main St. $10 limit per household. Detergent, bleach and dryer sheets provided. Donations appreciated-send to First Christian Church Laundry Ministry, 815 Douglas Dr., Rogersville. Make checks payable to Dawnel Newhouse. For more information call 937-661-5706.
First Christian Church Fellowship Service and Luncheon: 2nd Sunday of the month, at the First Christian Church of Rogersville, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville. Sunday school at 10 am, service at 11 am, luncheon to follow. Everyone welcome!
First Christian Church Fellowship Service and Breakfast: 4th Sunday of the month, at the First Christian Church of Rogersville, 210 Depot St., Rogersville. Breakfast starts at 9am followed by Sunday school and service. Everyone welcome!
Open Heart Kitchen: 1st Thursday of the month, at Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A free dinner, fellowship, and a message of salvation. Door opens at 5:30, message delivered at 6:00. You must be present for the message to receive the meal.
Lake User Association Monthly Meeting: 2nd Tuesday of the month, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2435 W. AJ Highway, Morristown at 6:30 p.m. Contact Donna Dunn 631-495-0031 for more information.
Celebrate Ministry: The First Baptist Church, Church Hill, in the Church Hill Student Bldg., 204 E. Main St., every Tuesday night, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. For more information on the recovery program contact Kimberly Dobbs at 708-341-1884 or email fbc.recovery@yahoo.com.
St. Henry Catholic Church, 112 Hwy. 70 N., Rogersville, will sponsor a spaghetti dinner the second Friday of the month from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert will be offered. Carry-outs will be available, as well as gluten-free pasta and meatless sauce. Price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 — 10, and 4 and under free.
All You Can Eat Fish and Chicken Fry: the first Friday of each month at My Father’s House Church, Surgoinsville from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Includes sides, drink, and dessert for $10/adults, $6/children 3 and under eat free.
Bible Study: Every Monday night at 7:00 p.m., at My Father’s House Church, Surgoinsville.
2nd Friday Night Fish Fry: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Treadway Volunteer Fire Department. Take out orders are available. Community Center available for rent. For more information or directions, please call 423-733-0041.
RHS Class of 1974: Needs volunteers to organize reunion. Call George Trent and leave a message at 423-272-0293.
Happy Hearts Quilt Guild: meets the first Friday at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville. New members are always welcome. For more information, please contact Cheryl at 423-445-5016. Follow us on Facebook at Happy Hearts Quilt Guild of Hawkins County Tennessee.
Hawkins Habitat: Needs a homeowner. Must be low income. Call 423-272-1830 or 923-0450 for an application.
Mt. Carmel City Library: has expanded the hours they are open to the public. New hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Hawkins County Relay for Life: will meet the last Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at The First Christian Church, Rogersville.
Hawkins Co Rescue Squad: will be having their annual door-to-door picture fundraiser. Participants with a $20 or more contribution will receive 1 free 8x10 family portrait. A representative, with a letter and ID in hand, will contact you at your residence. The Hawkins Co Rescue Squad would like to thank you.
Testerman Livesay Baker Cemetery: donations needed for the upkeep of the cemetery located in Kyles Ford. Donations can be made to Maxine Anderson, 160 Lena Dr., Rogersville, TN. 37857 or sent to First Community Bank. For more information please call 423-943-1045.
High Noon meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets every Thursday at Price Public Community Center, 203 Spring St., Rogersville. For more information, call Glenn at 410-868-2691
2nd Saturday night singing each month at 6 p.m. at the old town hall in Bulls Gap. Food will be available. For more information or directions, call Jim Sexton at 423-312-0961.
Hawkins County Genealogical and Historical Society: meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at the United Methodist Church, Surgoinsville, at 6 p.m. For more info, call 423-272-6355.
Lighthouse Community Center: is open every Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. located on 712 Caney Creek Rd., Rogersville. They have plenty of items to choose from and accept all donations. All proceeds benefit the needy in our community.
Rogersville Lions Club: is seeking donations to offset the cost of two new digital cameras to be used for our sight conservation project. All donations or contributions can be made at Capital Bank, 210 Main St., Rogersville.
Rogersville Rotary Club: meets every Tuesday at noon at the Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Rogersville Kiwanis Club: meets every Tuesday at noon at the Hales Springs Inn, Rogersville. Please join us. For more information, call Russ at 423-754-4981.
Hawkins County Adult GED Classes: are taught during the day and evening at locations throughout Hawkins and Hancock Counties. Call 423-272-8345 for more info or to enroll in a GED class.
Mooresburg Friends & Neighbors Thrift Store: is having a special sale $2.00 grocery size bag and $3.00 kitchen size bags. All sales help support Mooresburg’s Meals in the Hills program. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday each week from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., a non-profit organization that provides over 45 hot meals per day.
Cherokee High School: has begun archiving Yearbooks from CHS, Rogersville High School and Bulls Gap High School. Anyone who would like to donate Yearbooks to be housed and archived at CHS for future generations, please contact Chad Laster, Library Media Specialist, at (423) 272-6553 or email cherokeehighschool@gmail.com.
LIHEAP (Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program): Applications are now available at your local Neighborhood Service Centers. Feel free to call our office at (423) 272-2830 or visit 904 E. Main St., Rogersville.
Civitan Club: will meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Pizza Plus in Surgoinsville. President, Sharlene Spalding.
Women’s Bible Study: every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at Lafollette’s Chapel Church, Surgoinsville. For more info or directions, call (423) 754-1496.
The Rogersville Garden Club: will meet every 1st Thursday night of the month at 6:00 p.m. in the upper room of the Shepherd’s Center, Main St., Rogersville.
Ladies Auxiliary VFW Bulls Gap Post 9683: will meet every 1st Tuesday at 7 p.m. and a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. at the Bulls Gap Post. To inquire about membership, please call Tammy Collins at (423) 754-6376 or Linda Reunion at 754-6038. Email collinsts74@gmail.com.
Music Junction: every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Rogersville Park and Rec building. There is a variety of bluegrass, gospel and country. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: every Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 106 Blevins Rd., Rogersville. (423) 525-6788.
First Tennessee Human Resource Agency’s Nutrition Program: is offering nutritious lunch time meals each weekday (major holidays excluded) at Church Hill, Mt. Carmel and Rogersville Senior Center’s dining rooms for adults 60 and older. There is a charge of a $2 donation. Please call (423) 461-7769 for reservations.
Evening Drawing & Painting with Steven Reeves: Mondays 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Kingsport Renaissance Center, Kingsport, for high school students & adults. $44/month ($11/class) To register, call (423) 767-0858.
H.E.A.R.T.S.: (Helping Ease Addiction Recovery Through Scriptures) meet Monday nights at 7 p.m. at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, Church Hill. For more info, call Sherry at (423) 571-6606 or Tony at (423) 571-6604.
Wednesday Painters: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. (bring a bag lunch), Kingsport Renaissance Center, Kingsport, for painters of all levels. Free and no registration required.
Circle C Cowboy Church: will have services Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Hawkins County Cattlemen’s Association, 110 Stewart Drive, Rogersville. E-mail circlectn@yahoo.com.
Guys and Dolls Singles meet at the Country Kitchen, located on U.S. Highway 11W, Surgoinsville, every Tuesday, 5 p.m., for fellowship, food and games. Singles of all ages are welcome. There are no fees to join fellowship. Only cost is food. Call (423) 345-2119.
Art Classes at Local Artist Gallery: Adult classes Wednesdays, 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. with Christine Fore and children’s classes Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., held by Tammy and Stormie Henard. Cost of each lesson is $10 for adults and $5 for children or $10 for family, most supplies are covered. Classes will cover oil, acrylic, or pastel painting. (423) 921-7410.
First Tennessee Human Resource Agency: is a currently accepting new, qualified in-home day care provider to participate in the Childcare Food Program (CCFP). For more information, call Renee Fox (423) 218-7782.
Bible Study: every Thursday, 10 a.m. at Hope Community Church. (423) 272-8462.
The Rogersville Civitan Club: meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Brick Oven Mountain Kitchen, 1226 E. Main St. at 6:30 p.m. (423) 754-0105.
Hawkins County Election Commission: will meet on the 2nd Monday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in the Election Office conference room, on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex, to conduct any business which may come before the Commission. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities call (423) 272-8061; vote@hawkinstnelections.com.
Preston Hills Presbyterian Church: 4701 Orebank Rd., Kingsport, sponsors a singles group that meets for a free movie on the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. (423) 288-3621.
Beat the Heat Alliance’s project: “Multiple Animal Household Spay/Neuter Subsidies for the northeast TN Appalachian Region”. The mission is to reduce the number of homeless dogs/cats by providing prompt assistance and education. If you have multiple animals, please contact us at (423) 921-4519, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or www.beattheheat.us. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA.
Hawkins and Hancock Counties Adult Education Classes: are offered every Monday — Friday from starting at 8 a.m. and at night on Tuesday and Thursday. Contact Jennifer Green at 423-300-3368 for more information.
Hale Springs Inn: First Wednesday Art Show is available for purchase on the first Tuesday of each month and remains available for the rest of the month. The opening art show also features music and free d’oeuvres.
Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency Head Start Program: is accepting applications for 3 and 4 year old children for the 2015-16 school year. Call 423-272-7989 or 345-3553.
Evergreen Woodcarvers: Rogersville group meet every Monday, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the American Legion building located on East Main Street in Rogersville. Group consists of experienced, intermediate, novice carvers and those wanting to learn to carve or whittle; range in age from teen to 90+ yrs. No charge for meetings.
Appalachian Homesteaders Association Meeting: Holston Electric Auditorium, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville. First Tuesday of each month, excluding October. Come to discover and share knowledge of sustainable agriculture. Animal Husbandry, homestead systems, and small farming techniques. Contact Jim 243-794-8909 or Jennifer 423-754-7735.
Free Child Care Immediate Openings: Telamon’s Early Head Start Center, Traci Davis, 100 Erin Ln., Bulls Gap. Contact Melissa Emerson at memerson@telamon.org or call 423-721-4004.
Senior Craft Class: the third Tuesday of every month, at 10:00 a.m., at the Mt. Carmel Public Library, 400 Lotusview Ct. For more information call 423-357-7796 or email pkholt53@gmail.com.
Teen Night: the second Thursday of every month, at 6:30 p.m., at the Mt. Carmel Public Library, 400 Lotus View Ct. For more information call 423-357-7796 or email pkholt53@gmail.com.
Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association: 3rd Thursday of every month, at the Treadway Fire Hall, 189 Hwy 131, Thorn Hill, at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and learn about Honey Bees.
Relay For Life/Pre-registration for the Survivor Lap Celebration: Return registration forms to 871 N. Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN. 37909 or call 1-800-227-2345, or online at www.RelayForLife.org/HawkinsTN. You may also return the form at our Survivor Dinner.
American Legion Post 21 Meeting: the last Tuesday of each month, covered dish meal at 6:15, meeting starting at 7:00. All members are encouraged to attend.
Round Table Style Bible Studies: Abundant Life Church, 415 Old Union Rd., Church Hill, in the Fellowship Hall on Wednesday nights at 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays at 6:00 p.m. Verse by verse- book by book messages.
