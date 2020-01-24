SNEEDVILLE — With no local races up for grabs, the only candidates on the Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary and Local/State Primary ballots in Hancock County will be those running for President of the United States and delegates to the Democratic and Republican national conventions.
Members of the Hancock Co. Election Commission met in special session on Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, 2020, to approve polling officials for the March 3 event and to set times for Early Voting.
Monday, Feb. 3 is the last day to register to vote in that election.
Early Voting will take place from Wed., Feb. 12 through Tues., Feb. 25, at the Courthouse in Sneedville, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays during that period.
There will be no Early Voting on Monday, Feb. 17 because of the President’s Day holiday.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Polling locations on March 3 will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
March 3, 2020 Election Officials and location of polling places are as follows.
1st DistrictPOLLING PLACE — Treadway Vol. Fire Dept. and Community Center, 189 Hwy. 131, Treadway.
JUDGES — Lynda Eskola, Betty Jo Lawson and Willie Begin.
OFFICER — Lois Maxey.
REGISTRARS — Mary Brewer and Edith Seal.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Barbara Begin.
2nd DistrictPOLLING PLACE — Overhome Memories, 224 Green Lawson Road, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Cynthia Mahan, Betty J. Greene, and Peggy Basinger.
OFFICER: Scott Greene.
REGISTRARS: Cynthia Mahan and Sherry Brewer.
MACHINE OPERATOR: Denise Davis.
3rd DistrictPOLLING PLACE — Old Hancock Co. High School, 418 Harrison Street, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Jack B. Trent, Gary Patrick Collins and Sherry Lawson.
OFFICER — James H. Trent.
REGISTRARS — Marty Collins and Sherry Lawson.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Sue Nudd.
4th DistrictPOLLING PLACE — Panther Creek Fire Dept. and Community Center, 6594 Kyles Ford Highway, Kyles Ford.
JUDGES — Kim Shults, Ruth Kinsler and Willie Ralph Brewer.
OFFICER: Danny Gibson.
REGISTRARS — Katherine Mack and Kim Shults.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Sarah Noce.
5th DistrictPOLLING PLACE — Alanthus Hill Community Center, 166 Powell River Road, Tazewell.
JUDGES — Sue Seabolt, Mary L. Crumley, and Tyler Burggraf.
OFFICER — Carolyn Skidmore.
REGISTRARS — Mary Linda Crumley and Brenda Jones.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Paulette VanHuss.
6th DistrictPOLLING PLACE — Hancock Co. Courthouse, 1237 Main Street, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Danielle J. Vincent, Mona Holt and Patricia Cope.
OFFICER — Kathy Hilton.
REGISTRARS — Brianna Spillman and Patricia Cope.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Brianna Spillman.
7th DistrictPOLLING PLACE — Seal Mathis Community Center, 3382 Tazewell Highway, Sneedville.
JUDGES — Charlie Crawford, Tim Hopkins and Johnny Lakins.
OFFICER — Randy Moles.
REGISTRARS — Carol Burke and Diane Mabe.
MACHINE OPERATOR — Sarah Hopkins.
Absentee Counting BoardJUDGES — Members of the Commission (for less than 100 ballots).
Nursing Home Deputies Barbara Ferguson and Kathy Sanders.
Early Voting DeputiesSherry Lawson, Mary Linda Crumley and Sue Nudd.
Readers who need more information may go by the Election Commission office in the Courthouse or call Administrator Sue Greer at 423-733-4549.
