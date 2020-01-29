ROGERSVILLE — A woman who allegedly made multiple “hang-up” calls to Hawkins Co. Central Dispatch on Friday was charged with filing a false report.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sanders said in his report that about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2020. he was dispatched to an address on Lauderback Road in reference to a 911 hang-up call.
While enroute, Sanders said, Dispatch advised that they could hear a woman’s voice state that she needed help, and also what appeared to be a male’s voice in the background.
Upon arrival, Sanders said, he made contact with the homeowner who told him that she had not called and neither did anyone else in the home.
“We then checked surrounding houses and were unable to determine who called 911,” Sanders’ report states.
Then, about 9:30 a.m., that same morning, another call was made to Hawkins Co. 911 from apparently the same number ... and the same female.
This time, Sanders said, 911 pinpointed the address as being a residence on Grigsby School Road.
“After arriving on scene, this was one of the houses that I attempted to make contact at the first time out,” Sanders stated. “I knocked several times but was unable to make contact with anyone.”
Around 11 a.m., Sanders went back to the residence to conduct a “welfare check”, due to not being able to make contact with anyone earlier.
At that point, a man answered the door. Sanders asked if anyone else was in the residence and the male said yes.
Sanders then spoke to Jessica Danielle Bandy, 34, of Old Hwy. 66, Rogersville, who said that she had called 911 due to a “verbal disagreement” between she and her boyfriend.
She also told Sanders that she had been at home the first two times he attempted to make contact but that she “didn’t need the cops anymore, so I thought that if I didn’t answer that they would go away”.
Bandy also said that the disagreement was verbal only and that she thought that, by calling 911, that it would “defuse” the situation.
She also admitted that she had “no real intentions of talking to the police” when she called, Sanders’ report states.
Bandy was charged with filing a false report and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
An initial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27 in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
