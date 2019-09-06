Senior Ethan Short is the Hancock Indians’ “Player of the Week” for his performance against North Greene. Short scored four touchdowns in the 42-8 victory as well as having an outstanding game on defense. The Player of the Week is named by the Indian coaching staff. Congratulations, Ethan, from The Hancock Co. Eagle!
