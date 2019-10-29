BEAN STATION — Donnie Joe Kinsler, age 52, of Bean Station, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Georgia Wolfe Kinsler.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Kinsler; sisters, Rita Mathis of Rogersville, Tonya Fobber of Morristown and Debbie Bailey of Bean Station; brother, Ricky Kinsler of Rogersville; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Kinsler family.
