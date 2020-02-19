SURGOINSVILLE — A woman who was stopped by a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy for erratic driving ended up facing a DUI charge, two drug-related offenses, having no insurance on her vehicle, and driving while her license is suspended.
The Feb. 10, 2020 traffic stop happened about 11 a.m., Deputy Casey Carter’s report states, after Central Dispatch issued a “BOLO” (be on the lookout for) alert for a white Toyota Corolla, traveling westbound and “all over the roadway”.
Deputy Carter made contact with the vehicle and followed in off US 11W onto Main Street in Surgoinsville at Phipps Bend Road.
The vehicle pulled into a parking lot and Carter made contact with the driver, Cherlyn Kay Mueller, 49, of Johnson City, who claimed that she was lost and looking for an address on Carters Valley Road.
Mueller stepped out of the vehicle and began asking for directions, when she asked the deputy if she could have a cigarette from her purse, which was on the passenger seat.
Deputy Carter offered to get the cigarettes for her but advised that she could not be “searching inside the vehicle for officer safety reasons”.
“Ms. Mueller then asked if I would get her cigarettes out,” Carter’s report continues. “While looking for her cigarettes in her purse she told me to look in, I located a used glass pipe and a small, brown container, which had a small orange pill inside that Ms. Mueller stated she believed to be suboxone. Also inside the vehicle, I located a flashlight with no bulb and burnt residue on it, a small copper pipe with burnt residue inside, a small wooden tobacco pipe with burnt residue inside, and an open suboxone strip packet containing one strip left.”
The deputy noticed that Mueller had “pinpoint” pupils and asked if she had taken anything prior to driving, to which the woman replied that she had not.
Mueller agreed to a series of field sobriety tests, but did not perform satisfactorily, and was “also very hyper active while talking to me and performing the test,” Carter said.
The driver did consent to a voluntary blood draw and was taken to EMS Station #3 prior to being transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where she was booked on the following charges:
• Driving under the influence;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of Schedule III controlled substance;
• Violation of financial responsibility; and,
• Driving on a suspended driver license.
An arraignment date of Feb. 12, 2020 was set in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.