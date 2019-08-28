CHURCH HILL — A warrant for the arrest of a Church Hill man was issued last week after Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a local trailer park and found eight emaciated dogs, in cages, that had apparently been unattended for about 11 days.
Sgt. Stacy Vaughn said that as of the time of the Aug. 23 report, neighbors in the park, at 352 Payne Ridge Road, identified the owner of the dogs as Benjamin Reece, of Lot #5, and said that he is also the property owner and landlord over the trailer park.
Some of the animals were housed together in an “extremely small cage”, the report noted.
“All dogs appeared to be extremely emaciated and living in piles of their own feces,” Vaughn wrote.”No food was located in any of the cages. Some of the cages had filthy water with a green tint.”
Vaughn also located a deceased dog “that was still attached to its dog house by a collar and chain”.
A representative of Second Chance Rescue responded to the location and, with the help of other volunteers, transported the eight living dogs to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society for treatment.
As a result, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Reece, charging him with nine counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
