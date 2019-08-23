SNEEDVILLE — The Shepherd’s Corner is found doing ministry month after month outside the walls of the thrift store located on Jail Street in Sneedville.
Recently, one of those connections was through the help of a ministry located in Charlotte, NC called Agape Dental Ministry.
Agape and The Shepherd’s Corner were able to partner with the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s department to offer dental services to inmates.
It was actually partially through a mission trip to East Tennessee that Elizabeth Locklare felt called to organize the ministry and now, five years later, they are making trips to East Tennessee serving people in need of dental work.
On this trip, which has become an annual service, 45 people were served with a total of 72 extractions as well as 98 other services which included mostly x-rays and fillings.
Dentists have commented that they find greater needs in East Tennessee than in most any other mission area they go to.
The Shepherd’s Corner believes as outside groups find Hancock County and work through local ministries to help meet needs, there will be an eventual improvement in overall lives of families who live here.
