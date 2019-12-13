SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Lady Indians played some smothering defense Thursday night, defeating Tennessee School for the Deaf, 56-7, in three quarters.
The Lady Indians hels the Lady Vikings scoreless in the first quarter and lead 20-0, the score was 38-2 at halftime.
Eight players scored for Sneedville with Payton Neely leading the way with 10. Cassie Seal and had nine points and Cassie Dalton and Lanie Dalton added eight points each.
