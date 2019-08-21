Aug. 22
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Biscuits and Coffee beginning at 6:00 a.m. Jerry Sullivan will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer at 6:30 a.m.
Aug. 24
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 2115 St. Clair Rd., Whitesburg, from 6:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Breakfast served with all the trimmings, donations goes to our food ministry. Rev. Donnie Myers, Pastor. For more information call 423-312-1535.
FUNDRAISER: Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2, 307 Hwy 32, Mooresburg, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. $8.00 plate includes BBQ or Hamburger, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, and drink. Sponsored by Holts IGA, S&J Product. For more information or local delivery contact Amanda Hurst at 423-523-5006.
LOW COUNTRY BOIL: Hosted by CASA for Kids, Inc., at Amis Mill, Dinner from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Live music by P.F. Flyers from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $10 for Children 5-10. For tickets call Suzanne 423-293-0328 or 423-782-7717, or Missy at 423-247-1161 ext. 3
ICE CREAM SUPPER: Amis Chapel UMC, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Home made ice cream, hamburger, hot dogs, and corn dogs. There will be games, a cake walk, and music by Landon Bellamy.
Aug. 25
SINGING: with Lawana Blevins at New Life Baptist Church, in Bean Station, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor, Jimmie Hubbard. Everyone welcome!
GUEST SINGERS: One Purpose, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., beginning at 10:00 a.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
HOMECOMING: Cedar Chapel Church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Special singing by Homeward Bound and The Pardon Family with former Pastor Fred Watkins bringing the message. Lunch will follow after service. Everyone welcome.
Aug. 26
TENNESSEE VALLEY ENERGY DEMOCRACY TOUR: with speakers, film discussion about energy use and TVA. Shepherds Center, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m. No charge to attend, hosted by Care NET citizens of Hawkins, Hancock and Grainger counties.
GARDEN THYME HERB SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING: at the Rose Center, Morristown, at 6:30 p.m. Our guest speaker will present general information regarding Serenity House.
Aug. 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Meal beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 31
ROGERSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979 REUNION: at the Hale Springs Inn, in Rogersville. Meet and Greet beginning at 5:00 p.m. Buffet Dinner at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $25 per individual or $45 for a couple. Please RSVP and make checks payable to Rogersville Class of 1979, PO BOX 754, Rogersville, TN 37857 by August 1st. For more information email jonmol4263@gmail.com, jwallace941961@gmail.com or jjserv@peoplepc.com.
Sept. 2
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICE CLOSED: Garbage pickup for that Monday will be on Tuesday Sept. 3rd. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Sept. 7
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Take is available.
HOPE HELPS TN GARAGE SALE: 4540 West Stone Dr., Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. $1 and $5 bag sales, furniture, collectibles, dishes, and more. Other vendors are welcome to set up. Will accept donations and volunteers needed.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., beginning at 4:00 p.m. Music By: Town Branch Bluegrass from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Meal served with lots of sides, large variety of homemade desserts, and drinks.
Sept. 8
SINGING: with Brian Burchfield, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
FIELDS, WILLIAMS, MAYO, HORTON REUNION: at Laurel Run Park, Shelter #10, beginning at 12:00 p.m. For more information call (423) 272-2755 or email edalvis2000@yahoo.com.
Sept. 9
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 14
BAYS MOUNTAIN 15 MILE TRAIL RACE: Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King & Queen Competition.
BOOKER-HARRIS REUNION: for descendants of Chris & Sarah Booker and Joe & Fannie Harris of Grassy Creek, at Laurel Run Park, Shelter 6, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 4:00 p.m. For more information call 423-357-0777 or 423-348-5161.
Sept. 15
ANNUAL HOMECOMING: East Rogersville Baptist Church, 1100 E. McKinney Ave., Rogersville, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Special guest singer Lois Jane Wallace of Gallatin, TN. Rev. John Parrott will bring the message.
ARMY RESERVE REUNION: for 639th/991st Trans Co, 844th EN BN, Co A and D, Kingsport, TN, 702nd EN Co, Gray, TN. Armed Forces Center, 399 US-11W Scenic, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. Please bring either a covered dish, dessert, or drink. Lunch begins at 1:00 p.m. All members, former members, and family are invited. For more information contact Dennis Crigger at 423-335-9982, George Trent 423-272-0293 or Robert Barnett at 423-357-4438.
Sept. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 25
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Take is available.
Sept. 28
GRAY FAMILY REUNION: Laurel Run Park, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Lunch beginning at 1:00 p.m. Bring a covered dish, drink, and lawn chair. Come early, stay late.
Sept. 29
YOUTH SUNDAY: with Youth Preacher, Casey Skelton, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville. Pastor, Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 1
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Oct. 5
NATIONAL SOLAR OPEN HOUSE TOUR: 102 Bailey Johnson Road, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Take is available.
Oct. 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 8
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 11
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 12
PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN 10 MILE TRAIL RACE: Phipps Bend, Surgoinsville, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King and Queen Competition.
RHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION: American Legion Bldg., East Main St., Rogersville, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Cost is $10 per couple in advance or $15 at the door. Meal will be provided, contact by text for further information, Linda Hensley 423-754-7883, Jerry Sullivan 423-754-0518, or George Trent 423-923-3110. Send advance payments (checks) made out to Class of 1974 to Rita Legg, 310 Burem Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857.
Oct. 19
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Take is available.
Oct. 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 26
BULLS GAP KIWANIS CLUB FIRST ANNUAL SPAGHETTI SUPPER: at the Bulls Gap Community Center, 139 S. Main St., Bulls Gap, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 couple/ $10 individual, children 4 and under free. See member for details or contact BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com.
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 3
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 12
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS COUNTY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: at the National Guard Armory, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
