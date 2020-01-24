SNEEDVILLE — In his Economic Development Report to the Hancock Co. Commission on Monday evening, Jan. 13, 2020, County Mayor Thomas Harrison reported that three upcoming projects will be bid later this winter.
Environmental surveys are underway for the parks project, which will involve crowning sports fields at the school and park, should be ready to begin in April or May.
“It comes down to the fact that it takes time for all of the required studies and paperwork to be completed,” Harrison said. “There’s just a certain amount of red tape that these agencies have to go through before we get there.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the report.
In other matters:
• A commissioner stated that Lee County, Virginia is bringing public water lines down Hwy. 600 to near the Hancock County line.
“Is there any way we could get a grant to get hooked into that system?” he asked.
Harrison said yes, that it is possible to apply for such a grant, as long as it meets state and federal criteria, and to contract with Lee County to provide the water service.
“We could absolutely apply (for a grant),” Harrison said. “It usually comes down to how many customers will be served.”
• Approved the following as Notaries Public: Arlene Greene, Dean Rhea, Gary Hicks, Mike Gibson, Barb Ferguson, Sherry Ramsey, and Trista Seal.
• Approved a resolution to apply for a $420,000 CDBG grant for use in purchasing new trucks for several local volunteer fire departments. If approved, the county will be responsible for putting up a $26,000 “matching” amount.
Harrison said that the county won’t know until probably late summer if the application is successful, or how much money might be approved. And, he added, if it is approved, it likely will be sometime in 2021 before the money is made available.
• Approved a $4,000 grant from th Tennessee Arts Commission as outlined at a recent meeting by Miranda Russell.
• Approved a resolution calling for Hancock County to be a county that supports the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, or the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.
The resolution is based largely on one that will be considered by the Hawkins County Commission at its Jan. 27th meeting.
A copy of the resolution will be sent to Sen. Frank Niceley and Rep. Gary Hicks in Nashville, both of whom have voiced their support for such a measure, Mayor Harrison said.
“They have both called and said they are on our side in this,” Harrison said.
• Appointed Dr. John Short, MD, as the county’s Medical Examiner.
