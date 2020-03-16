ROGERSVILLE — The Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court last Friday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, issued an emergency order suspending in-person court proceedings.
While that order will affect most Hawkins County cases, Clerk of Courts Randall Collier told the Review, some courts will still operate with only a handful of 'emergency' exceptions as follows:
• Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals;
• Civil and Criminal jury trials that were already in progress as of March 13, 2020;
• Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to, orders of protection;
• Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders;
• Dept. of Children's’ Services emergency matters related to child protection;
• Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief;
• Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders;
• Proceedings related to emergency protection of the elderly or vulnerable persons;
• Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency; and,
• Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice.
“We will remain open during this time, but if it becomes necessary to close this office, we urge the public to use our online payment at wwwtncrtinfo.com, or our telephone payment center at423-347-3131,” Collier said. “Please, unless emergencies, use these means of payment to limit any possible exposure to our staff during this time.”
Collier said the dates of the order are from March 13 through March 31, 2020, unless the Chief Justice should see a need to extend the order for an extended period of time.
“If you have any questions or need a reset date due to the interruption of your scheduled date, please contact my office at 423-272-3397,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.