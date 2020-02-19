ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School’s NJROTC visited the VA Mountain Home Hospital on Feb. 12, 2020, to participate in “The National Salute to Veterans” week.
Cherokee’s Cadet Senior Chief Jade Owens, Community Service Officer, set up the trip through Mike Kromoff, the Chief of Voluntary Services at the Mountain Home VA.
Cherokee NJROTC cadets prepared and delivered Valentine cards to residents at the Community Living Center and visited with veterans around campus.
Afterward, cadets stopped by the Johnson City / Washington County Veteran’s Memorial. The memorial is dedicated to Veterans from Washington County who served our country from World War I to present and future wars.
Upon returning to Cherokee, cadets were assigned to write about their day and explain their take-away from the experience at the VA Mountain Home Hospital.
Cadet Lieutenant Commander Jewel MacGregor explained her experience as, “Great, seeing the joy on the veterans’ faces while we shook hands and brought those cards.”
Cadet Keirsten Ramsey said that one veterans told her, “I joined the Army because I could run and crawl better than I could swim …”
Cadet Petty Officer Ashtin Johnson wrote about meeting a veteran named Frank. Frank will be turning 105 next month and he was delighted to share his experience during World War II with her and other cadets.
Cadet Chief Katlyn Ramsey said the best part of the day was seeing the veterans’ smiles.
Cadet Petty Officer Taylor Lawson felt the experience taught her that, “a military life can lead to a long happy life.”
The goals established for the NJROTC program lend themselves to character development. The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program promotes patriotism, a love of country, respect for the flag, and pride in the American way of life. Field trips like this further emphasize respect for those who have sacrificed for their country. The instructor’s goal is to boost high school competition rates and teach cadets to value their education, and become respectful, responsible, citizens of Hawkins County.
The JROTC program is a joint effort opportunity, funded by both by local school districts and the federal government. Nationally, the JROTC program continues to grow with more than 525,000 students enrolled and active in 3,400 schools.
